Victims identified in Arlington triple fatality crash

Three men killed in a car crash in Arlington last week have been identified.
Edgar Salgado Ocampo, 22, Khairul Gazali, 25, and Okta Saputro, 23, died Nov. 20 in a crash in the 2700 block of North Collins Street, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The men were passengers in a sedan, police said.
The car was southbound on Collins when it crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason. Two cars traveling north hit the sedan, police said.
Gazali died at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office. Ocampo and Saputro were taken to hospitals where they died later that night.
Police believe speed might have been a factor in the wreck.
It was the first multi-fatality crash in Arlington this year.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
