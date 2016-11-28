Arlington police seek driver who knocked cyclist unconscious and fled

Police are trying to identify a driver who hit a bicyclist in Arlington on Friday, knocking her unconscious, and immediately drove away.
The 23-year-old woman was riding her bike in the 5300 block of West Sublett Road when a red or maroon Toyota Corolla sedan struck her about 11:20 p.m. Friday, according to an Arlington Police Department news release. The impact knocked her unconscious, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses told police that the Corolla was in the parking lot of Jack in the Box, 4950 West Sublett Road, and it may have struck the curb while exiting, heading westbound on Sublett Road. The bicyclist was just ahead of the Corolla, also westbound, and the Corolla hit her from behind, then made a U-turn, drove east toward the U.S. 287 frontage road and turned south on the frontage road, according to the news release.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Joe Shipp at 817-459-5635. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
Police were still investigating Monday, including reviewing surveillance video, and the victim was in non-critical condition last time police spoke to the hospital about her, according to Lt. Christopher Cook, police spokesman.
The Corolla may have windshield damage.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
