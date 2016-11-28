Homeless man found dead on UTA campus, school official says

A homeless man was found dead on the UT-Arlington campus Monday morning, a school spokeswoman said.
No foul play was suspected.
The man’s body was found about 10:30 a.m. near a loading dock at the University Center, a campus union, at West 1st Street and West Street, spokeswoman Bridget Lewis said.
Police were still investigating how the man died.
Arlington police were at the scene assisting in the investigation, said police spokesman Steven Bartolotta. Check back for details.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
