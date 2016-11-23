Arlington rescinds police recruitment policy, but union lawsuit stays

The city of Arlington has rescinded a policy restricting how police unions can recruit new members, but the Arlington Municipal Patrolman’s Association doesn’t plan to drop a lawsuit over the issue.
The policy, which went into effect in May, allotted each union — the AMPA and the Arlington Police Association — an hour-long presentation to recruits at the police academy and the opportunity to schedule two off-duty dinners with recruits.
J.P. Mason, president of the APA, said the policy was “written with the recruit in mind” to lighten pressure on them as they worked through the police academy.
But the AMPA argued that the policy infringed on officers’ rights to meet with recruits off-duty, and that it was unconstitutional.
Police Chief Will Johnson on Monday sent a memo to all department employees, informing them that the policy was rescinded. The only formal recruitment guideline listed in Johnson’s memo was that that bargaining union, the APA, would have access to recruits to discuss the meet-and-confer process.
“Now that the order has been rescinded, the decision about whether to go forward with the lawsuit is in AMPA’s hands,” Deputy City Attorney Robert Fugate said in a statement.
But the AMPA still questions the constitutionality of the city rules, said attorney Randy Moore, who is representing the association in the lawsuit.
Moore said it’s unfair that the APA still would have access to recruits, as the bargaining union, and the AMPA wouldn’t. The AMPA represents 350 Arlington officers, more than half of the city’s police force.
“The city's decision to rescind the policy doesn't solve the problem because it enacts a policy of unfair and biased recruitment sanctioned by the city in favor of one association,” Moore said. “The lawsuit needs to continue so we can force the city to implement constitutional safeguards that are fair and unbiased regarding recruiting.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments