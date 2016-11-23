More than 12 Arlington residents displaced after two home fires

More than a dozen people were displaced from their homes and at least two were taken to the hospital as a result of two fires since Tuesday night in Arlington.
Arlington firefighters responded to the first fire at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Edgewater Court, according to an Arlington Fire Department news release. The house was “well-involved with fire,” but under control within 12 minutes.
The occupants were able to get out unharmed, but most of the house was damaged and the loss was estimated at $132,570, the news release said. The cause was still under investigation Wednesday morning.
The second fire was reported at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in the 600 block of Heather Trail, according to the Arlington Fire Department. Two people had burn and inhalation injuries while leaving the building and were taken to the hospital — one had severe injuries and the other moderate. An adult and a dog were rescued from one apartment, and all the other occupants escaped safely.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by an unattended candle and estimated the damage is $150,000. Eleven adults were displaced, the news release said.
The American Red Cross is supporting the people displaced by both fires.
“The Arlington Fire Department urges citizens to have working smoke alarms and an escape plan for their family,” the news release said. “Blow out candles before you go to bed, and keep them 12 inches away from anything that could burn. The National Fire Protection Association reports that an average of 25 home candle fires are reported each day in the United States.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
