People still getting aches and dizziness at Arlington Nichols

Two months after some staff and students at Nichols Junior High School began getting sick, the mystery bug has yet to be identified by air-quality tests and building inspections.
Last week, another test ruled out mold as a possible cause of symptoms that include headaches, dizziness, nausea and tingling or numbness in the extremities.
Now the district is going old-school — it’s planning a wall-to-wall scrubbing and disinfecting of the entire school over this Thanksgiving week when classes are out.
“The district is working diligently to identify and correct any possible conditions that may be causing the concerns reported by some Nichols staff members,” district spokeswoman Leslie Johnston said in an email to the Star-Telegram.
But some school employees and parents say they want more transparency, insisting that the district has downplayed the seriousness of some symptoms and understated the numbers of people continuing to be affected, some of whom have gone to hospital emergency rooms, several parents and staff have told the Star-Telegram.
“Parents needed to be notified about what’s going on,” said Anna Stephens, a member of the Nichols PTA board. “I can understand the whole getting-through-the-first-couple-of-weeks. But this is ongoing.”
Nichols staff and students started coming down with symptoms on Sept 22, which prompted a brief evacuation of the building.
The district said it scoured the building for gas leaks and other possible causes and worked with the Arlington Fire Department, two independent labs and the Environmental Protecting Agency on additional air tests, none of which provided clues.
One Nichols teacher said she sometimes experiences achiness and foggy-headedness and has trouble concentrating. “My face sometimes goes numb, or my tongue goes numb, and sometimes I have trouble finishing sentences when I’m trying to teach,” said the teacher, who spoke on the condition that she not be named in this story for fear of repercussions.
She said she holds classes outdoors as often as possible, because within 15 minutes, “I feel better, like my symptoms have dissipated.”
Johnston said Nichols and the district are trying to keep the school community informed. The school sent letters about the incident home with students the day of the evacuation. Another letter was sent home Nov. 4 with updates on the testing and other efforts, followed by another letter on Friday.
Johnston said an “optional faculty meeting” was called to update teachers and other staff about the testing and to answer questions, and “I believe there have been other email updates to the staff as well.” She said another meeting is planned for after the Thanksgiving break.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
