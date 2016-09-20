Construction on Texas Live! near ballpark to begin in November

The Texas Rangers unveiled expanded plans for its Texas Live! dining and retail development next to Globe Life Park today and said construction would begin in November.
At an afternoon press conference, officials from the Rangers and The Cordish Companies, the primary developer, said new plans would double the size of dining and entertainment space and include a 300-room convention hotel and 35,000-square-foot meeting/convention facility in the first phase of development.
The dining and entertainment portion of Texas Live! are expected to open in the spring of 2018, in time for the start of that year’s baseball season, with the hotel/convention facility to open in the fall of 2018.
The two-story, mixed-used sports entertainment complex will be built on seven acres next door to Globe Life Park and near where a proposed $1 billion retractable-roof stadium will be built, if voters this fall approve the use of city taxes to pay up to $500 million of the cost.
Baltimore-based Cordish has built many similar entertainment complexes near stadiums around the country, would be the lead developer. They have said Texas Live! will most closely resemble Ballpark Village, located across from Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Additionally, the parties announced plans to preserve the facade of Globe Life Park and explore options for redevelopment, assuming a new stadium is built. While plans are still being developed, initial ideas include transforming the park “into one of the premier entertainment, retail, office and festival sites in the United States,” according to a press release from the Rangers and Cordish.
Officials said that if the new stadium is approved, Globe Life is repurposed, the three-venue development would be worth $4 billion.
Although Blake Cordish, a vice president of the family development firm, is confident with the Rangers that the city will win the support of voters for a new stadium, the construction of Texas Live! would proceed even with a loss.
“We’d be incredibly disappointed,” Blake said after the press conference. “But the direction of the project and the vision that was laid out would remain the same.”
The parties have received approvals for lucrative state and local tax incentives for the hotel — including refunds of hotel, sales and property taxes — so they can begin work on everything at once, a baseball club official said.
The Arlington City Council in December approved spending $50 million for its share of Texas Live!.
The city's $50 million share is considered an incentive grant, a spokeswoman said. The city recalled money from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation to provide for the grant, and plans to replenish the funds over about 15 years, Susan Schrock said.
As for the roughly $100 million cost of the hotel, the Rangers organization and its development partners — through an entity known as Arlington Ballpark District Entertainment Block LLC — sought to receive numerous sales tax and hotel occupancy tax breaks at both the local and state level to offset the cost of the project.
The breaks include refunds of hotel occupancy tax, property tax, sales tax and mixed beverage tax for 30 years from the city, and hotel occupancy and sales tax for 10 years from the state, according to information on file at the state comptroller's office.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
Comments