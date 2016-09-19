Man, 28, faces murder charge after shooting his brother in Arlington

A man in his late-20s faces a murder charge after ramming a truck into a car in Arlington, exiting the truck, and shooting and killing the driver, who is believed to be his brother.
Luis Aron Soto, 28, was being held in the Arlington jail, initially charged with aggravated assault on a family member with a deadly weapon. The charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook said in a news release.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Marcos Soto-Palacios, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner website.
Police believe the suspect and victim were brothers, according to the release. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Officers got a call about shots being fired in the 700 block of Truman Street about 11 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find a man in a car with gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Detectives determined that the suspect hit the victim’s 4-door car with a pickup, disabling it, police said.
Witnesses reported seeing a man get out of the pickup and then shoot at the victim before fleeing, according to the release.
Marcos Soto-Palacios was flown by air ambulance to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth where he later died.
A license plate believed to have fallen off when the collision took place led to Luis Aron Soto’s arrest in the 3100 block of West Bolt Street in Fort Worth, authorities said.
Luis Aron Soto initially gave his name as Angel Diaz Tamayo on Sunday, but police later confirmed his identity as Soto through a fingerprint search in the jail, authorities said.
His booking photo has been withheld pending possible future photo lineups, Cook said.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
