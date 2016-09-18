Police say man rammed vehicle into brother’s car, shot him and fled

A man rammed a truck into a car driven by his brother Sunday and then got out and shot him, police said.
Investigators were still trying to determine Sunday evening what led to the domestic disturbance, which started in the 700 block of Truman Street about 11 a.m.
Angel Diaz Tamayo, 28, was being held in the Arlington Jail, bail to be determined, on suspicion of aggravated assault-family violence with a deadly weapon Sunday evening.
Police said the victim, an Arlington resident, was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital, where he remained Sunday evening with serious injuries. His name and age were unavailable.
Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook said in a news release that officers responded to reports of shots being fired and found a man in a car who had been shot.
Detectives determined that the suspect hit the victim’s car with a pickup, disabling the car. Tamayo is accused of then getting out of the pickup, shooting at his brother and fleeing, Cook said.
A license plate believed to have fallen off when the collision took place led to Tamayo’s arrest in the 3100 block of West Bolt Street in Fort Worth, authorities said.
His booking photo has been withheld pending possible future photo lineups, Cook said.
