Rangers to keep Globe Life for shops, offices if new stadium OKed

The Texas Rangers and their developer have agreed to refill Globe Life Park with retail, restaurants and office space if voters approve a new Rangers stadium, according to Mayor Jeff Williams.
In an letter released Sunday on WFAA/Channel 8 Inside Texas Politics, Rangers managing partner Ray Davis said the team is working with the Baltimore-based Cordish Cos. to develop retail shops along the Randol Mill Road side of Globe Life Park: “It is the Rangers’ intent to preserve the beautiful exterior facade.”
The Rangers and the Cordish Cos. will hold a press conference Tuesday, Williams said. That was not immediately confirmed by either the Rangers or Cordish.
The Star-Telegram reported last month that plans are in the works to refit Globe Life Park, built in 1994, as a mixed-use retail-restaurant village to compliment the proposed stadium and Texas Live! entertainment complex.
In the first official confirmation of plans, Davis’ letter said the current office building in center field would stay and that even the field might be refitted. Williams described “park and festival spaces.”
The future of Globe Life Park has been part of the debate over the Nov. 8 election for $500 million in city funding toward a new $1 billion roofed stadium.
