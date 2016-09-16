Arlington

Security increased at Arlington school after student caught with gun

By Ryan Osborne

Arlington police are increasing security at Sam Houston High School for the next week after a 15-year-old student was caught with a handgun and ammunition in his binder Thursday.

Students were being searched with metal detector wands, and additional officers were assigned to the school, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman. The school, the largest in the Arlington school district, normally has two school resource officers.

Cook said the enhanced security measures will likely stay in place through next Friday.

On Thursday, school resource officers were told about a teen possibly having a gun in his backpack. They quickly found the boy and searched his backpack, discovering the gun and ammunition, Cook said.

He was arrested and was awaiting arraignment Friday morning at Arlington’s juvenile detention center. He faces a third-degree felony charge of carrying a weapon in a place where they are prohibited.

Police were still unsure of the boy’s motive, because detectives are not allowed to interview juveniles until after they are arraigned. But Cook said from interviews with witnesses, “we do feel confident that it wasn’t part of a larger plot to harm the school.”

Arlington police also investigated a series of tweets Thursday night calling for a #shhsrevolution at the school.

“We will not take this sitting down,” one of the tweets said, but officers found that the threats were not credible.

Last school year, three students were arrested for making threats on social media toward Sam Houston and Bowie high schools. In February, a Bowie student was found with an unloaded gun at the school.

The incidents prompted police to launch a “We Take This Seriously” social media campaign.

“We don’t want to arrest teens,” officer Richard Morrison said in a video sent to parents, “but our hands are forced when a public safety response occurs that causes significant community fear and alarm.”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Arlington PD warns students about making social media threats

APD posted a video to its Facebook page Wednesday, warning that social media threats are "a serious crime with serious consequences." (Courtesy of YouTube.com/arlingtonpolicemedia)

Arlington police officers have been spending time with the city’s high school football teams to mentor and build relationships with kids and their families

Detective Brian Jones works out with the Martin Warriors

Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

Arlington

