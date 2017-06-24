Despite unknowns, Arlington school budget includes raises for all

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect figure for the budget deficit.
Arlington school board members voted Thursday to adopt a $516.5 million budget for the 2017-18 school year, the first deficit budget for the district since 2010.
The budget included an operating deficit of $18,680,649. With the cost of a new ninth-center at Sam Houston High School added in, the deficit is $29,428,169.
Despite that, trustees included a 2.25 percent raise for all employees and a 50 percent equity adjustment for teachers with eight to 18 years of experience to bring them up to statewide salary norms. The board unanimously chose that plan over one that would have increased the equity for experienced teachers by only a third.
The proposed teacher salary range: $52,500 for beginners, up to $73,000.
“A budget is a living, breathing thing,” reminded Trustee Bowie Hogg, adding that adjustments are made throughout the year that could reduce the deficit.
The special session of the state Legislature, which start July 18, could also affect the district’s budget, though no new money is expected. The district won’t know the property tax rate until it receives the certified property tax values next month.
“The differences I see from last year, a lot of things are not as known, because of the state Legislature,” said Trustee Kecia Mays.
Here’s the 2017-18 budget, by the numbers:
$516,517,343 total operating budget
22 new staff positions approved
$1,162,518 cost of new staff
$8,637,007 cost of salary increase for all employees
