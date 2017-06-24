In this file photo, the Arlington school board meets on April 16, 2015. Arlington trustees approved the 2017-18 budget on Thursday night.
In this file photo, the Arlington school board meets on April 16, 2015. Arlington trustees approved the 2017-18 budget on Thursday night. Brad Loper Star-Telegram archives
In this file photo, the Arlington school board meets on April 16, 2015. Arlington trustees approved the 2017-18 budget on Thursday night. Brad Loper Star-Telegram archives

Arlington Citizen-Journal

Despite unknowns, Arlington school budget includes raises for all

By Shirley Jinkins

Special to the Star-Telegram

June 24, 2017 3:32 PM

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect figure for the budget deficit.

Arlington school board members voted Thursday to adopt a $516.5 million budget for the 2017-18 school year, the first deficit budget for the district since 2010.

The budget included an operating deficit of $18,680,649. With the cost of a new ninth-center at Sam Houston High School added in, the deficit is $29,428,169.

Despite that, trustees included a 2.25 percent raise for all employees and a 50 percent equity adjustment for teachers with eight to 18 years of experience to bring them up to statewide salary norms. The board unanimously chose that plan over one that would have increased the equity for experienced teachers by only a third.

The proposed teacher salary range: $52,500 for beginners, up to $73,000.

“A budget is a living, breathing thing,” reminded Trustee Bowie Hogg, adding that adjustments are made throughout the year that could reduce the deficit.

The special session of the state Legislature, which start July 18, could also affect the district’s budget, though no new money is expected. The district won’t know the property tax rate until it receives the certified property tax values next month.

“The differences I see from last year, a lot of things are not as known, because of the state Legislature,” said Trustee Kecia Mays.

The Arlington school district adopted a $516,517,343 budget for the 2017-18 school year on Thursday. The budget included an operating deficit of $18,680,649. With the cost of a new 9th grade center at Sam Houston High School added in, the amount of the deficit is $29,428,169.

Here’s the 2017-18 budget, by the numbers:

$516,517,343 total operating budget

22 new staff positions approved

$1,162,518 cost of new staff

$8,637,007 cost of salary increase for all employees

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017 1:35

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017
Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games 1:49

Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games
Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth 0:40

Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth

View More Video