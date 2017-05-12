Confidence helps Arlington Lamar baseball bust nine-year area-round drought

The last time Arlington Lamar baseball advanced this far in the postseason, pitcher Kie Lancaster and catcher Chance Fuller were finishing up the third grade.
Now, the senior battery mates are closing out their Vikings career with an improbable playoff run that began with a comeback against state-ranked Keller. Lamar, the four seed out of District 4-6A, dropped Game 1 of its bi-district series against the 3-6A district champion Indians.
But the Vikings won back-to-back games — both of them shutouts — on May 6 to rally past Keller and into the second round for the first time since 2008. Lamar advanced to face El Paso Socorro in the area round.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Fuller said. “We haven’t gone to the second round of the playoffs since 2008. So it’s really cool.”
We all pitched in. That’s one of the big things we’ve preached all year: ‘Don’t give up.’ We’ve always battled at the plate. You’ve got to battle. You’ve got to compete.
- Lamar pitcher Kie Lancaster, on the Vikings’ upset of Keller
Lamar’s bi-district rally started with a 5-0 victory in the do-or-die game two. The Viknigs scored all five of their runs and got six scoreless innings (and a pair of RBIs) from freshman pitcher Bradley Missel.
“That game was a team effort,” said Lancaster, a first-team all-district selection. “We all pitched in. That’s one of the big things we’ve preached all year: ‘Don’t give up.’ We’ve always battled at the plate. You’ve got to battle. You’ve got to compete. I felt like we did that, and if we do that going into these games this week, then I think we’ll have a really good chance to move on to round three.”
Lancaster, one of eight seniors on the Lamar baseball team, kept the Vikings close in Game 1, with his squad eventually losing 2-0. However, the ace pitcher learned a lot about his teammates in that defeat.
“You go in playing them for the first time and you don’t know much about them,” Lancaster said. “I think that Friday maybe we played a little apprehensive. But I think we found out we can play with these guys.”
Center fielder Wesley Powell also felt confident after the first game. “We hit balls hard in that game. It was just right at them,” Powell, a senior, said. “We never lost confidence.”
Powell’s continued confidence was evident in the second game, when he started the five-run rally in game two off with a single and then scored the game’s first run on a single by Jose Gutierrez. Powell also got a hit and scored the first run in game three.
“Saturday morning, we just all came together and we knew we could do it,” Fuller said. “We just needed to put together some hits. Saturday we did that.”
Fuller, who was the football team’s starting quarterback, has caught Lancaster since their freshman year. Their strong chemistry is apparent when Lancaster takes the mound.
“I couldn’t ask for a better catcher,” Lancaster said. “He blocks all the balls I put in the dirt. He tells me what I’m doing wrong, holds me accountable. I think we’re a really good team. I love when he calls pitches.”
Fuller’s had less time to work with Missel. But the senior trusted his young hurler to do the job well during the regular season. And his confidence in Missel carried over to the playoffs.
“I think he’s really helped develop Bradley as a varsity pitcher, making sure he’s comfortable with the pitches, making sure he’s comfortable on the mound, calling time if he gets rattled,” Lancaster said.
Fuller calls most of the pitches and he also makes the right call of what encouraging thing to say when Missel or one of the other hurlers is struggling. “He’s really good at keeping you positive,” Missel said.
True to form, Fuller entered the area round with a positive mindset about what Lamar could accomplish. “We’re excited,” Fuller said. “Keep winning, keep playing.”
Sports digest
Baseball
The Arlington Martin baseball team enters the area round facing Wolfforth Frenship at 7 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday and Game 3, if necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2.
The Warriors swept Abilene in their best-of-three bi-district series last weekend, winning Game 1 7-5 and Game 2 5-4.
Softball
The Martin softball team dropped Game 1 to Keller in their regional quarterfinal series, 2-1. The Lady Warriors are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Crowley High School.
