Arlington firms honored at Small Business Awards event

Celebrating Small Business Week, the Arlington Chamber recently joined others across the nation holding special events to recognize the vital contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. A capacity crowd at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel gathered last week for the Salute to Small Business luncheon to applaud the success of four local companies chosen to receive the Small Business of the Year in several categories.
Criteria for the awards include growth, relevant innovation, and contributions to furthering the chamber’s mission of championing economic and community prosperity.
“We are proud to recognize the significant accomplishments of our award recipients,” said chamber president and CEO Michael Jacobson. “Our businesses of the year are managed by bright and highly motivated people who are committed to superior service and making a difference in the lives of people and the entire greater Arlington community.”
In the for-profit category, there was a tie and two companies shared the honors. Stripe-A-Zone, an award-winning provider of pavement marking, and Sutton Frost Cary LLP, a tax, audit, accounting and consulting firm, were each presented with the Small Business of the Year plaque by Jacobson.
Stripe-a-Zone was founded in 1950 and has received numerous industry awards including Top Contractor for 2016. Sutton Frost Carey has been in business for 45 years and has been recognized many times for their professional expertise. Both companies are actively involved in the community and support many local charities.
In the nonprofit category, the Arlington ISD Education Foundation was named Small Business of the Year. Executive Director Brian White said the foundation has distributed $1.83 million in funding to Arlington schools and educators since its founding in 1994.
“This honor reflects many years of hard work and dedication on the part of our outstanding board of directors working alongside our wonderful and talented professional staff together with our dedicated group of volunteers,” said board President Chad Bates. “Our mission of making a difference for our educators and our students of AISD has been well received by our partners in the community.”
Jim Ross Law Group was named Small Business of the Year in the veteran-owned category. Ross served in the Marine Corps and also as a police officer. His general practice litigation law firm has received many professional accolades, and the entire office staff is active in local civic and charity endeavors.
Veteran newsman Scott Murray hosted the luncheon and presented the Scott Murray Excellence in Media award to the Star-Telegram.
President Donald Trump followed the tradition of every president since 1963 in recently proclaiming Small Business Week. “Small business owners embody the American pioneering spirit and remind us that determination can turn aspiration into achievement. They are a strong testament to the opportunities a market economy affords,” the president said in his address. According to the SBA, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.
Co-hosting the luncheon was the U.S. Small Business Administration. Several North Texas companies chosen as small business of the year in various categories received awards presented by representatives from SBA. Andres Alcantar, Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, presented the keynote address at the luncheon event.
For detailed information about the small business awards, contact the Arlington chamber at 817-275-2613 or visit www.arlingtontx.com.
