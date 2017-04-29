New pick-your-own strawberries farm is taking Dalworthington Gardens by Storm

Under the afternoon sun on a recent Tuesday, families, couples and friends leaf through about 2 acres of land to gather organically-grown strawberries at what may be DFW’s only pick-your-own-produce farm.
First-time farmer Johanna Storm plans for the strawberries to last until Mother’s Day and is preparing for watermelons and cantaloupe in the summer and a pumpkin patch in the fall.
Storm Farms, along Bowen Road in Dalworthington Gardens, is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, but Storm says to come early because the patch is picked clean before closing.
The farm, on the site of the former Gnismer Farms, is 7 acres total; but 5 are under construction to prepare for the future crops, Storm said.
Strawberries picked are $10 a quart and since baskets are provided, Storm said the only things people need to bring are sunscreen and water.
Although she never thought of herself as a farmer or, more specifically a strawberry farmer, Storm, who has a horticulture degree, was always fascinated with the meetup of urban areas and horticulture.
Storm worked at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden but said she wanted to provide the community with something useful, educational, and hopefully, valuable.
“I wanted to do something less formal. I’m not good with straight lines and perfectly-sized plants,” Storm said. “I wanted to do something less for show and more for a purpose.”
She shares the philosophy of Lynn Remsing, who founded Gnismer Farms, in that the farm also is an opportunity to teach people where food comes from and that “it doesn’t just grow in Wal-Mart,” Storm said.
