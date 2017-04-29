New pick-your-own strawberries farm is taking Dalworthington Gardens by Storm

1:26 Fossil Ridge sprinter shines at regional meet Pause

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

3:30 Arlington Heights sweeps Grapevine with nine inning walk off

0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

3:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Breaking down Day 2 of the draft

1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft

1:40 Taco Bell is responsible for Taco Charlton’s name. Well, sort of

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station