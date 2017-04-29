Arlington Citizen-Journal

April 29, 2017 2:19 PM

New pick-your-own strawberries farm is taking Dalworthington Gardens by Storm

By Rafael Sears

rsears@star-telegram.com

Arlington

Under the afternoon sun on a recent Tuesday, families, couples and friends leaf through about 2 acres of land to gather organically-grown strawberries at what may be DFW’s only pick-your-own-produce farm.

First-time farmer Johanna Storm plans for the strawberries to last until Mother’s Day and is preparing for watermelons and cantaloupe in the summer and a pumpkin patch in the fall.

Storm Farms, along Bowen Road in Dalworthington Gardens, is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, but Storm says to come early because the patch is picked clean before closing.

The farm, on the site of the former Gnismer Farms, is 7 acres total; but 5 are under construction to prepare for the future crops, Storm said.

Strawberries picked are $10 a quart and since baskets are provided, Storm said the only things people need to bring are sunscreen and water.

Although she never thought of herself as a farmer or, more specifically a strawberry farmer, Storm, who has a horticulture degree, was always fascinated with the meetup of urban areas and horticulture.

Storm worked at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden but said she wanted to provide the community with something useful, educational, and hopefully, valuable.

“I wanted to do something less formal. I’m not good with straight lines and perfectly-sized plants,” Storm said. “I wanted to do something less for show and more for a purpose.”

She shares the philosophy of Lynn Remsing, who founded Gnismer Farms, in that the farm also is an opportunity to teach people where food comes from and that “it doesn’t just grow in Wal-Mart,” Storm said.

Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael

A father and daughter tour Valor Farm in Pilot Point, TX

Star-Telegram video journalist Jared Christopher and his 8 year-old daughter, Simone, capture life on Valor Farm, a leading thoroughbred breeding facility in Pilot Point. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

The challenge you've been waiting for: the nine acre corn maze

Started in 2013, Josh and Ashley Ritchey began growing fruits and vegetables on their farm, The Lone Star Family Farm. Then they decided to add a corn maze to their farm. Last year's maze measured 6 acres and this year their maze grew to 9 acres. Their goal is to provide the Dallas/Fort Worth area a fun, outdoor family activity and a new maze each year.

Video by Maria Chiu mchiu@mcclatchy.com / @mariawchiu

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fossil Ridge sprinter shines at regional meet

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos