Arlington school district’s Media Fair is all about that tech

It was a foray into the future at the Arlington school district’s annual Media Fair at the Mac Bernd Professional Development Center on Thursday evening. Parents, teachers and about 250 students gathered for a gee-whiz gallery walk to see almost 100 technological projects created by students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
An awards ceremony honored their achievements.
Students in grades PK-12 created curriculum-related electronic projects for the Media Fair in six categories: animation, digital media, digital publishing and graphic design, programming and app design, video production and web design.
Thursday’s showcase was the district’s 12th annual Media Fair.
“We’re really proud we’ve got something in tech education that’s lasted this long,” said Barry Fox, instructional technology director for the district.
There were 228 projects submitted by the late March deadline. Some were group projects, others were individual efforts. Of those projects, 95 were awarded gold, silver or bronze in their categories and were exhibited in the Media Fair.
Thirty-seven of the district’s 76 schools were represented, by students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Obviously a kindergartner’s project will look very different than a high schooler’s with video applications,” Fox said.
Kindergartners submitted simple poems they’ve keyboarded on a word processor, and more.
“Some kindergartners have done projects with Power Point presentations and slides,” said Marcus Miller, instructional technology coordinator.
Elementary students “create things like websites for book reviews, projects about weather and about the seasons,” he said. “They do a great job in the younger grades.”
A foursome of Crouch Elementary second-graders and their parents watched their work on a screen during the fair.
“We were using StickBot app, for a book we read, ‘Pascal and the Light Fish,’ ” said Alexander Romero.
“It’s where you take pictures and turn it into a video,” explained classmate Leslie Moreno. “We also used it for the Legend of the Bluebonnets.”
Leslie’s mom, Sonia Jimenez, said Leslie has been tech savvy for quite a while.
“We have a laptop, and her tablet,” Jimenez said. “Before we got the laptop, she would always be on my phone, calling up apps and games.”
Robert Speer, their teacher, said technology has been an asset in several ways for the bilingual class.
“I think this is ideal for them, because a project like this is not language-bound and prepares them for the 21st century,” he said.
Carrie Boden, librarian at Mary Moore Elementary School, said fourth-graders at her school tackled their new Digital Citizenship class by creating a Google slide presentation on how to create a strong password.
First graders are learning how to create usernames, Boden said.
The level of complexity climbs sharply in middle school as students pick up skills in computer programming and learn presentation software for project designs. “Then there’s a dramatic improvement in the complexity, sound quality and lighting in a high school project,” Miller said.
By the high school years, Fox said, students often choose to use their own tech devices to perfect their skills.
“We do see more animation and videography with the level of access students have,” he said. “They have more flexibility and freedom to use their own devices, though we do have devices at school for them to use.”
The tech projects reinforce students’ course work at every grade level.
“Our students are asked to create projects around the curriculum they’re learning at the time, in science, in history,” said Miller. By high school, they can take a number of advanced technology classes using animation, video and graphics design sources.
They write and produce all kinds of projects that have included designing logos, creating and filming a rap about the Declaration of Independence, and filming advertisements for imaginary companies.
Case in point from Thursday: A humorous video ad for a fictitious brand of athletic shoes called Boosters, created by Sam Houston High School seniors in the International Baccalaureate program.
Vanessa Espinoza and Brandi Pone did the behind-the-scenes work, and Ivan Ponce and Estrella Martinez were in the film (along with Ivan’s brother Juan, a sophomore).
Estrella came up with the name Boosters (shoes designed for height-challenged young men) and the catchy slogan “If you’re feeling low, get a lift.”
Fox said he can see the students’ personalities reflected in their projects.
“A student who is bubbly and outgoing, you see brightness, cheeriness, unicorns,” he said. “Then, a student with a more serious, dramatic bent might use shadows and darker, almost gothic themes and colors.”
At the elementary level, tech is actually imbedded in all the classes. The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards have mandates for technical education at every level. “We work very hard to work those standards into the student’s regular day,” Fox said. “Once they are in junior high we start to see tech specific courses in addition to the integrated material.”
Teachers don’t have to know all the ins and outs of the tech tools, but they are the facilitators of learning in their classrooms.
“It really blooms and blossoms at the high school level where we have digital design and media productions, web design, computer science, even advanced placement courses in the tech apps world,” said Fox.
The district’s new Career and Technology Center opens in August. The entire tech curriculum there will be geared to careers in the field.
“This is the first year we’ve offered courses in video game design and mobile application designs,” Miller said. “Coming from the art department, there’s animation and video production. Almost every department has a high level class that uses technology.”
Students’ tech interests and skills “move faster than we can stay up with, in many cases,” Fox said.”Sometimes we have to step away and let them lead.”
A summer tech program for students called Robocamp always fills up on the day it is posted.
“Kids are pretty hungry for tech experiences,” he said.
“There’s no way we can stay on top of all the changes, but our students can,” Fox said. “We support our students at the speed of learning.”
