Here’s where the Arlington school board stands on the 85th Legislature so far

Arlington school trustees focused on Austin’s high-stakes political climate during a work session last week.
Chief financial officer Cindy Powell reported on the district’s efforts to support public-school-friendly legislation as it moves through the Legislature’s ongoing 85th session.
The biennial regular session will wrap up May 29. The deadline is past to file new bills, but educational organizations’ lobbying efforts continue, in Austin and at home.
“It’s important to educate the public that just because your property values go up, it doesn’t necessarily mean your schools get more money,” Powell said. As property values rise to fund schools, the state’s share of funding to schools decreases.
Trustee Bowie Hogg dropped a new term for following the school-funding trail, “tax-parency.”
Hogg, a member of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Legislative Advisory Council, has testified before the Senate Education Committee in support of three bills on TASB’s behalf this session. They are Senate Bill 1267, relating to district ad valorem taxes; Senate Bill 2144, relating to the creation of a commission to recommend improvements to the public school finance system; and Senate Bill 2145, also related to the school finance system.
The Arlington district’s advocacy efforts include representation in four groups: TASB, the Texas School Alliance, the Equity Center and the Texas Association of Administrators. The Texas School Alliance is composed of the state’s 37 largest districts, and Arlington Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos is president of that group.
Arlington advocates have filed 53 testimony letters so far to state legislators.
Powell said the state House of Representatives and the Senate have “different approaches to the budget.”
“On the Senate side, there’s no new money for education,” she said.
“The House has new money, but is dependent on school finance reform,” she said. “The House wants to put money in public education, but the Senate is adamant about vouchers.”
The school board approved the Arlington district’s 2017 legislative agenda back in November, advocating local control of schools, relevant instructional programs, and adequate funding of schools, including relief from unfunded mandates from the state.
The Arlington board also endorsed the creation of an academic accountability system to eliminate “confusing information” about school performance and simplify the current system that they say is too complicated for districts to navigate effectively.
They endorse a 0-to-100 index system rather than an A-through-F letter-grade system for campuses.
“It’s appalling to see what these A-to-F ratings did to the districts,” said Trustee John Hibbs. “Any hope on movement?”
“The word we hear loud and clear is that the A-to-F ratings system is here to stay,” Powell said.
The district also wants to see removal of the high-stakes-retention provision for students in grades 5 and 8.
Hogg said the polarizing issue of school vouchers allowing publicly-funded transfers to private charters doesn’t appear to be gaining traction.
“I’m pretty confident that vouchers are dead,” Hogg said.
“I think the activity will get more intense,” board President Jamie Sullins said. “But we do see that the House has come out very strong for public education.”
Trustees also revisited a list of a few of the more costly unfunded or underfunded state mandates that affect the district budget.
They included $20.5 million for maintaining a 22:1 student-teacher ratio in the fourth grade districtwide; $3.5 million for data reporting; $1.1 million for cameras in self-contained special education classrooms; and $1.8 million to pay the Tarrant Appraisal District to fund operations.
The district had to make up for mandates that exceeded state funding for bilingual and English as a second language programs by $15.7 million, special education programs by $16.8 million, and gifted and talented programs by $14.9 million.
Payments to the Teacher Retirement System for salaries above the state minimum, retiree insurance plans and supplemental contributions cost the district a combined $12.3 million above funding.
End-of-course and STAAR exam retesting cost $668,528 over state funding.
The full total of the 18-item unfunded mandates list is $88,395,323, or more than 17 percent of the Arlington district’s $511,854,280 operating budget for the 2016-17 school year.
