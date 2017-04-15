Rolling Hills sets first-ever charity event: a golf tournament for Mission Arlington

When Rolling Hills Country Club approached Mission Arlington about a golf fundraiser for the nonprofit, founder Tillie Burgin was “humbled.”
Mission Arlington depends on the community to help the 300 to 400 people it serves daily.
“We rely on prayer and people,” said Burgin, who formed Mission Arlington in 1986 and has headed the nonprofit as executive director since. “This one we knew was a good idea. Rolling Hills Country Club has such a wonderful reputation, and we know the people over there are Arlington folks and good people. We were humbled that they’d consider helping us.”
The north Arlington country club, which was formed in 1954 and underwent a course renovation in 2013, will host its first charity tournament at 9 a.m. May 1. The 18-hole, two-person scramble, open to the public, costs $150 per person, with net proceeds going to Mission Arlington.
The tournament can host up to 144 golfers, with Thursday the deadline to register.
“We met with Tillie two months ago, and she said, ‘We’d love to have you do that,’ so we were off and running,” said Tony Dixon, a board member at Rolling Hills who is heading the tournament. “We haven’t been at this long, but we’ve already had a great response.”
Because it’s the first of what Rolling Hills hopes to become an annual event, Dixon said the club set no monetary goal.
The tournament seeks a $10,000 title sponsor but has several sponsors already committed. Moritz has given $5,000 as a gold sponsor, Six Flags $2,500 as a silver sponsor and Mutual of Omaha Bank $1,000 as a bronze sponsor. The tournament also has received $2,500 in anonymous donations.
Moritz also has agreed to sponsor a hole-in-one contest on the par-3 No. 9, with the first golfer to make a hole-in-one winning a car.
The tournament still is soliciting sponsorships for lunch ($3,000) and drinks on the course ($750). It also hopes to find four closest-to-the-pin sponsors ($300 each).
It offers business ($150) and Rolling Hills member ($75) hole sponsorships as well.
“A lot of people are stepping up, but we also need golfers,” Dixon said. “The golfers have been slow to respond so far. We want them to know this tournament is open to everyone, and the money goes to a good cause.”
Mission Arlington uses 97 percent of its $3 million annual budget for the city’s underserved.
“We don’t want the money for ourselves,” Burgin said. “We want to help others. They need food and clothes and rent and furniture and counseling. Whatever that need happens to be.
“A lady a few minutes ago, her water is completely cut off. For $174, we can get it back on. Well, we’re going to do that.”
Burgin, born and reared in Arlington, has a lifetime investment in the city. Her parents, Bonnie and Erman Lester, operated a Gulf service station in downtown Arlington for 40 years.
“It’s my home,” Burgin said. “God put a lot of good people in this city, and that’s why I think he chose Mission Arlington to be here, because there are people who understand. I have never met a life yet that the Lord didn’t create, so there’s nobody you throw away. So there’s an understanding among our city, the people, the leaders that we’re all in this together.”
Charean Williams: 817-390-7760, @NFLCharean
More information
For more information about the tournament, visit www.rhccma.com or contact Dani Rusbult at 817-274-1072 or events@rolling-hills.net.
