Arlington Martin junior is crowned Miss Cinderella 2017

Martin High School junior Carmen Regina was crowned Miss Cinderella on Saturday night before a capacity crowd at the Arlington Convention Center Grand Ballroom in the 57th edition of the Cinderella Charity Ball.
Produced by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington, the ball is the oldest continuing charitable and social event in Arlington. Over the years it has raised more than $10 million for the youth agency for capital improvements as well as programs and services provided to more than 5,000 disadvantaged children.
“The Ladies Auxiliary is extremely proud of this group of young ladies and their commitment to the community,” said Lee Ann Jerome who co-chaired the ball with Trisha Barling. “The candidates have gained an understanding of the impact they can have. I can’t wait to see the amazing things they will accomplish in their life.”
Twenty high school teens were vying for the Miss Cinderella title given each year to the student raising the most money for the Boys & Girls Clubs during a seven-week campaign. Each girl is featured in a formal ceremony at the event. Before announcing the new Miss Cinderella and the runners-up, master of ceremonies Jimmy Bennett announced that the total amount raised collectively by all candidates was $415,750.
Regina, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Jill Regina of Arlington and is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Young Life and plays club soccer. She raised nearly $45,000 during her campaign. Regina was crowned by the reigning Miss Cinderella, Grace Burnett.
Named as first runner-up was Channy Cornell, a junior at The Oakridge School. Second runner-up was Peyton Jones, a junior at Northstar School. Catherine Westerlage, a Nolan High School junior was third runner-up, and Oakridge junior Madilyn Snyder was fourth runner-up.
In a separate competition, three candidates were awarded college scholarships based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular involvement and letters of recommendation. Taryn Cates won the Catherine Lautzenheiser Memorial Scholarship of $1,500. Lauren Julius and Lauren Worth were awarded $1,000 and $750, respectively.
Peyton Jones also received the Carol H. Zimmer Award, presented in honor of longtime Ladies’ Auxiliary member Carol Zimmer, who died in 2013.
“For the new Miss Cinderella, the year has just begun. She will have a full year of activities raising awareness of the wonderful programs provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington,” Jerome said.
Other Cinderella candidates were Olivia Arnott, Madison Cinquepalmi, Abigail Clay, Sarah Crawford, Tatum Fife, Hannah Harris, Blair Herrod, Kennedy Levy, Amanda McQuitty, Hannah Porter, Carrigan Slover and Mandy Williams.
