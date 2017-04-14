Home-and-away series bring a twist to Arlington ISD baseball

Arlington Martin and Lamar entered the second week of April as the top two baseball teams — the Vikings and Mansfield are actually tied for second — in the District 4-6A standings. And though the cross-town rivals have only six games left in the district season, they have yet to face one another.
In the past, the Warriors, Vikings and other 4-6A programs would have faced each other once in the first half of district play and a second time in the second half of district play. But this season ushered in a new series format in which teams have both of their seasons matchups in the same week.
Martin and Lamar will meet up twice in the final week of the regular season. First, they’ll face each other at Lamar’s home venue on April 25 — a Tuesday — before playing again three days later at Martin’s field.
It’s going to spread the pitching out so everybody has to see their No. 1 starter and No. 2 — and probably their No. 3 at some point. So it may be something that is beneficial to some people.
- Martin baseball coach Curt Culberson
Vikings coach Paul Kino and Bowie coach Tyler Lucas both gave positive reviews to this new series-style scheduling format. College and professional teams regularly play multi-game series against an opponent three or four nights in a row. So two games against the same team the same week is closer to emulating that style of play.
“It’s set up more like a traditional baseball series,” Lucas said.
The series format has serious implications for pitching matchups. Under the old scheduling system, Lamar often got the rough end of facing teams with an ace pitcher. Former district opponent Weatherford had a pitcher named Beau Burrows, who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2015. The Vikings almost never avoided facing Burrows, Kino said.
“I saw him seven out of eight times,” Kino said of Burrows’ high school years. “So, you know, I like this.”
The series format, plus the advent of a new UIL rule that mandates a certain number of days of rest between outings depending on a pitcher’s pitch count, means a team is unlikely to face the same dominant pitcher twice.
“I think the benefit is that if I have a really good pitcher, Paschal’s not going to see him twice. Mansfield’s not, Arlington High and other teams,” Martin coach Curt Culbertson said. “It’s going to spread the pitching out so everybody has to see their No. 1 starter and No. 2 — and probably their No. 3 at some point. So it may be something that is beneficial to some people.”
Fortunately for Culbertson, he doesn’t just lean on one talented hurler. Martin has three pitchers, Spencer Johnston, Kenneth Waller and Maddux Miller, with at least three wins on the season and earned-run averages under 2.00. Johnston leads the group with a 0.60 ERA, while Waller, a Texas Tech signee, has posted a 6-0 record and a 1.21 ERA. Miller, a Baylor signee, has a 3-0 record and 1.79 ERA.
Still, even with a talented pitching staff and loaded batting lineup (three Martin players are hitting over .480) at his disposal, Culbertson isn’t giving a thumbs up or thumbs down to the series format — not yet, anyway.
“Ask me at the end of the year,” Culbertson said after his team’s district opener in March. “I’m not sure if I’m going to like it or not.”
Whichever way you set up the schedule, there’s no getting around the difficulty of facing the quality teams in 4-6A, Kino said.
“I think our district is a tough district,” Kino said. “I think anybody can beat anybody on a given night. So you’ve got to come bring your A-game every time you step up and pitch. It’s going to be fun.”
Sports digest
Soccer
The Arlington Sam Houston boys soccer team has done it again. The Texans advanced to the state final Friday in Georgetown, defeating Pasadena Dobie 2-1.
Pasadena Dobie went up 1-0 minutes before halftime on a penalty kick goal by Edwin Saldivar, but the Texans were able to even it up in the second half on a penalty kick by Sergio Ramirez.
In the waning minutes of the game, Nate Kopetsky scored for Sam Houston, propelling the team into the state championship game for the second time in the past three seasons. In 2015, the Texans dropped a lightning-delayed title game to Katy Cinco Ranch, 2-1. Current Texans Luis Varga, Omar Herrera and Angel Ramirez were on the 2015 squad.
Sam Houston will face the winner of La Joya Juarez-Lincoln and Dallas Jesuit’s semifinal game, which was played after the press deadline.
For full coverage, visit www.dfwvarsity.com.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
Comments