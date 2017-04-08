Arlington’s second dog park to be bigger, more convenient and a venue for dog weddings

Arlington’s second dog park, set to open Sept. 9, will be bigger than Tails ’N Trails Dog Park, more convenient for residents in other areas of the city and will accommodate dog birthday parties and even weddings.
Construction of Rush Creek Dog Park, which is about 75 percent complete and carrries a price tag of $722,000, should be done by May, said Eric Seebock, a city landscape architect and park planner.
The reason for the downtime between completion and opening is to allow the grass to establish roots, Seebock said.
But when the park opens, Rush Creek Dog Park will gives residents in the northern and western areas of the city a more convenient location to take their dogs rather than making the trek to Trails ‘N Tails in southeast Arlington.
Other than location, the biggest difference between the two parks is the size, Seebock said.
Trails ‘N Tails, which is on Green Oaks near Collins Street, is about 3 acres while Rush Creek, which will be on West Pioneer Parkway, will be about 7 acres, Seebock said.
The new park also will have more parking, four paddocks for different dogs and a flexible area that could be used for dog training, parties and weddings, he said.
Customers can rent the area for their dog-related needs, which will help offset the costs to run the park, according to a city news release.
“We’re are really excited about this amenity, which we are starting to see more of in the parks and recreation industry. We certainly believe there is a demand for it,” Parks Director Lemuel Randolph said. “We know people pay for party services for dog events. Why not the city? It’s a way for the city to recoup some of the costs for operating the dog park as well.”
In the 2014 bond election, Arlington voters approved $500,000 for the project. The rest of the funding will come from park user fees, according to the news release.
