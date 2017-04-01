Community meets Cinderella candidates at afternoon tea

With the Cinderella Charity Ball only two weeks away, the 20 teens vying for the title of Miss Cinderella find their schedules very full. All topnotch students, the busy high schoolers gathered last week for the annual Cinderella Tea looking energetic and excited about the final stretch of their fundraising campaigns.
Each of the local high school students is in the midst of raising money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington as part of the annual Cinderella program. During a seven-week campaign, the girls conduct fundraisers and make their pitches to friends, family and local businesses asking for support for their individual efforts to win the title of Miss Cinderella. The candidate raising the most money is crowned at a formal ceremony at the Cinderella Charity Ball — this year set for April 15 at the Arlington Convention Center Ballroom.
“The Cinderella Tea gives people in the community an opportunity to personally meet the candidates,” said Ladies Auxiliary President Dana Queenan. “We appreciate the Arlington Woman’s Club for providing their lovely facility as the perfect setting for this fun meet-and-greet occasion.”
Somehow the age-old tradition of greeting guests in a receiving line seemed hip and new as the vivacious teens warmly greeted every single one of the more than 250 guests at the event. Taking their turn as the first candidates in the receiving line, Hannah Porter and Tatum Fife remarked about the organizational skills they have honed since they embarked on their campaigns. Martin high schooler Lauren Worth said, “The most fun for me has been all the fundraisers. It’s really cool to be able to invite all the people you know to come to an event to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs.”
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington hosts the tea, one of many events leading up to the Cinderella Ball. Auxiliary members Suzanne McCabe and Susan Godfrey have managed the Tea event for a decade and said it runs smoothly thanks to the dedicated ladies from the organization.
Cinderella Ball co-chairs Trisha Barling and LeeAnn Jerome said the girls are going all out to support the Boys & Girls Clubs. “They’re hosting lots of fundraisers like casino nights, barbecues, restaurant nights and all sorts of creative events to raise money,” Jerome added.
Cinderella candidates at the tea included Arlington High School students Taryn Cates, Abigail Clay and Mandy Williams. From Lamar High School: Olivia Arnott, Sarah Crawford, Hannah Harris, Lauren Julius, Kennedy Levy and Amanda McQuitty.
From Martin High School: Madison Cinquepalmi, Peyton Jones, Carmen Regina, Carrigan Slover and Lauren Worth. From The Oakridge School: Channy Cornell and Madilyn Snyder.
From Nolan High School: Catherine Westerlage, and from Pantego Christian Academy: Tatum Fife, Blair Herrod and Hannah Porter.
Donations can be made online at www.CinderellaCharityBall.com.
Comments