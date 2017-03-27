Knights of Columbus hold fish fries

Knights hold Friday fish fries
The Knights of Columbus, St. Jude Council 7736, begin their Lenten Fish Fries, each Friday through Lent in the church center, 500 E. Dallas St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with serving as soon as the fish are fried until they are gone. Take-out service will be available again, compliments of the Boy Scouts. Enter on Dallas Street under the portico.
Each dinner includes Alaskan fish, two sides, hushpuppies, drink and condiments. Weekly desserts by the ladies of the parish will also be offered.
This year back by popular demand will be our weekly specials such as enchiladas, pasta and several surprises. Children plates will be available.
St. John’s hosts egg hunt
St. John Lutheran Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m.-noon April 8. Join them for an egg-themed, Jesus-centered event for families. The egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. for fourth grade and younger. There will be games, crafts, fun and more! The church is at 1218 E. Debbie Lane. For more information, call 817-473-4889 or go to www.stjohnmansfield.org.
MOPS schedule Junk in the Trunk garage sale
Come shop multiple garage sales in one spot at Junk in the Trunk, a community-wide garage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29. This semi-annual event is hosted by MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 1800 E. Broad St. Vendors are welcome. If you are interested in selling your items, it's $15 for one parking spot or $25 for two, register at www.firstmansfield.com/garagesale. Contact us with any questions at JunkintheTrunkMansfield@yahoo.com.
