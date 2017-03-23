Arlington services — even streets — top national average in citizen survey

1:43 Keller girls get 2nd half goals, knock off Arlington Lamar Pause

2:10 Jurickson Profar returns after WBC and talks about that play

1:08 TCU's Parrish: Frogs still on Cloud 9 with program headed in right direction

2:03 Castleberry soccer savors first-year success

3:42 Virgin America shows its love to Love Field

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues