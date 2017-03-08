Arlington Citizen-Journal

March 8, 2017 8:41 PM

Arlington Podcast Hall of Famer honored by mayor with his own day in March

By Rafael Sears

rsears@star-telegram.com

Arlington

When Gary Leland learned that Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams would proclaim March 1, 2017, as Gary Leland Day, he thought it was a joke.

Leland, 62, a resident of Arlington for about 40 years, was honored at an Arlington City Council meeting recently.

“Podcasting has opened so many doors for me,” Leland said.

Leland recorded his first podcast, The Sports Podcast, in 2004. In 2006, Time magazine listed his website Podcast Pickle as one of the 50 coolest websites. Ten years later — last July — he was inducted into the Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame in Anaheim, Calif.

Podcasts didn’t really take off until 2005, which is the year “podcast” was declared the word of year by the New Oxford American Dictionary, when Steve Jobs announced podcasts would be available on iTunes, according to the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. Leland said this is the main reason podcasts grew in popularity.

Although many of the podcasts Leland has created or is involved with are about softball, he recently started a Fixer Upper podcast in which he and his wife talk about the HGTV show, and The Gary Leland Show, where he talks about his experiences as an entrepreneur, he said.

What’s the one thing he dreams of the most? To throw at the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game — he even joked at the council meeting that Williams could help with that.

Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael

You might also like:

Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation

Ditto Golf Course in Arlington is being carved and shaped in to a brand new course, the city intending for it to be a top five course in the Metroplex.

pmoseley@star-telegram.com

A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line

City of Arlington, TX - Animal Services Ray Rentschler, Lake Arlington, TX Attendant Billy Shuffield and Rental and Lake Services Coordinator Kristy Harkins Sheikh for helping free a tangled duck at the lake. (video by City of Arlington Animal Services)

Who's driving this vehicle?

Self-driving, fully autonomous transit vehicle on tour in Arlington providing preview of new technology from Alliance for Transportation Innovation

jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Related content

Arlington Citizen-Journal

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU's Dixon praises his point guards after OU win

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos