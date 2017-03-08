Arlington Podcast Hall of Famer honored by mayor with his own day in March

When Gary Leland learned that Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams would proclaim March 1, 2017, as Gary Leland Day, he thought it was a joke.
Leland, 62, a resident of Arlington for about 40 years, was honored at an Arlington City Council meeting recently.
“Podcasting has opened so many doors for me,” Leland said.
Leland recorded his first podcast, The Sports Podcast, in 2004. In 2006, Time magazine listed his website Podcast Pickle as one of the 50 coolest websites. Ten years later — last July — he was inducted into the Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame in Anaheim, Calif.
Podcasts didn’t really take off until 2005, which is the year “podcast” was declared the word of year by the New Oxford American Dictionary, when Steve Jobs announced podcasts would be available on iTunes, according to the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. Leland said this is the main reason podcasts grew in popularity.
Although many of the podcasts Leland has created or is involved with are about softball, he recently started a Fixer Upper podcast in which he and his wife talk about the HGTV show, and The Gary Leland Show, where he talks about his experiences as an entrepreneur, he said.
What’s the one thing he dreams of the most? To throw at the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game — he even joked at the council meeting that Williams could help with that.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
You might also like:
Comments