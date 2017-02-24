Sophomore cousins bring family chemistry to Lady Vikings

1:10 Jeff Gordon excited about Chase Elliott's Daytona 500 chances Pause

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

1:49 Rangers manager Jeff Banister is counting on Shin-Soo Choo's return to form

1:12 Rangers' Joey Gallo connects in live batting practice

1:52 Yu Darvish pleased with second live BP of spring

0:57 TCU's Dixon breaks down the struggles in Wednesday's loss to Kansas

0:38 Pressure mounts on Horned Frogs for NCAA bid, but 'we're built for it'

1:39 Jeff Gordon named Daytona 500 pace car driver