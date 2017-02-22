UTA job fair provides opportunity to connect with local employers

A few UT Arlington students and alumni, dressed in suits with resumes in hand, arrived early at the Spring 2017 All Majors Job Fair.
The fair, which lasts from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in UTA’s Maverick Activities Center, will have about 110 employers, including GM Financial and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, attending, said Nicole Philip, Career Development Center Employer Relations assistant director.
“This is one of the most important things to do on campus whether you are a freshman, senior or alumni,” said Lolin Martins-Crane, Career Development Center director.
The Career Development Center recommends wearing a suit, bringing several resumes and downloading the event’s app, which shows a map of all of the employers and what they are looking for, Phillip said.
If people are unable to attend this event, a fall semester job fair should be available in September, she said.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
