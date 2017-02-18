Cinderella candidates launch campaign to raise money for disadvantaged youth

Next week many Arlington area mailboxes will contain letters from high school teens introducing themselves as candidates for the title of Miss Cinderella 2017.
On Saturday, 20 candidates will officially launch their Cinderella campaigns by mailing their letters to friends and family with an invitation to attend the Cinderella Charity Ball along with a request to support them by making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington.
The Cinderella Charity Ball is Arlington’s oldest continuing social charitable event, and this year marks the 57th year of the event.
Here’s how it works: High school sophomore and juniors vie for the title of Miss Cinderella during a six-week campaign to see who can raise the most money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington. The young lady raising the most money will be crowned Miss Cinderella in a formal ceremony at the ball on April 15 in the Grand Ballroom of the Arlington Convention Center.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Boys & Girls Clubs produces the event, which has raised more than $10 million since its inception. The money funds capital improvements, youth programs, vehicle purchases, office equipment and scholarships for the families served by the youth agency.
“The Ladies' Auxiliary is always delighted to review the applications we receive from students who want to participate as a candidate for Miss Cinderella. The girls who applied this year are such an excellent group, and we are excited to begin their campaign,” said Lee Ann Jerome, who is chairing the ball with Trisha Barling.
Each Cinderella candidate has attended sales and finance seminars that the Auxiliary hosts for them, and each girl spends time volunteering at the four branches of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which serve nearly 8,000 disadvantaged youth each year.
Cinderella 2017 candidates are:
- From Arlington High School: Taryn Cates, Abigail Clay and Mandy Williams.
- From Lamar High School: Olivia Arnott, Sarah Crawford, Hannah Harris, Lauren Julius, Kennedy Levy and Amanda McQuitty.
- From Martin High School: Madison Cinquepalmi, Peyton Jones, Carmen Regina, Carrigan Slover and Lauren Worth.
- From The Oakridge School: Channy Cornell and Madilyn Snyder.
- From Nolan High School: Catherine Westerlage.
- From Pantego Christian Academy: Tatum Fife, Blair Herrod and Hannah Porter.
“Over the next few weeks candidates will be having fundraisers, which they plan and manage. Many will be speaking to civic organizations and businesses,” Jerome said. “Through this experience the girls will gain an understanding of the impact they can have on a community through volunteer service.”
To purchase a ticket for the Cinderella Ball, contact any of the candidates or email Jerome at jerome2112@sbcglobal.net. Meet the candidates and learn more details at www.CinderellaCharityBall.com. Although tickets cannot be purchased online, donations are accepted on the website.
