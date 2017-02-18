Lady Warriors sophomore rover leads with simplicity

Valerie Solis is a player without a position. But she’s not a player without a role.
The Arlington Martin girls soccer sophomore’s calm presence is an asset to the Lady Warriors no matter where she’s lined up on the field. Sometimes it’s forward or outside mid. Against Arlington Lamar on Feb. 14, she was asked to play back on defense.
What the versatile Solis and her teammates did on defense was hold a high-powered Lady Vikings attack scoreless as Martin improved to 7-0 in District 4-6A with a 6-0 victory.
“They have speed up top, so what we did is communicated, and whenever they were going that way we switched players and communicated,” Solis said.
“Wherever she is, everybody on this team trusts her. No matter if she’s up top, on the side, in the back — if you can get Val the ball, you feel good about it.”
- Martin coach Sabina Harrington on sophomore utility player Valerie Solis
Martin’s game plan may sound simple, but a simple plan doesn’t work if the players don’t execute. Solis is one of those players coach Sabina Harrington can always count on to make the right plays at the right time.
“She’s whatever I need her to be,” Harrington said. “She plays forward for us, she plays center-mid, she’s anywhere I need her. And wherever she is, everybody on this team trusts her. No matter if she’s up top, on the side, in the back — if you can get Val the ball, you feel good about it.”
One of the ways Solis inspires trust is with her demeanor. She never seems to get fazed by anything that happens on the pitch. “You want everybody to calm down, and I guess she’s an old soul,” Harrington said. “She’s just so calm and really understands the game of soccer.”
Midway through district play, Martin’s playing the game of soccer better than anyone in 4-6A. The Lady Warriors dealt with a rash of injuries and illnesses earlier in the season. Now, the team’s mostly healthy and playing the way junior midfielder Karlee Heiser expected they would once key players returned to the lineup.
“With a lot of injuries, it just makes you want to push more,” Heiser said after a nondistrict game against Keller Timber Creek in late January.
Even with the team’s relative return to health, Heiser’s still pushing. Despite not being a starter, Heiser leads the team in scoring. She exploded for four goals against the Lady Vikings in cold and windy playing conditions.
“She comes off the bench and does a great job of bringing a fresh set of legs in,” Harrington said. “She does it with heart and just going after it.”
Against Lamar, which had only lost two district games prior to facing Martin, the Lady Warriors had to match up against quick forwards who also get after it. That’s why Solis’ defense was such an asset even on a night when Heiser offered up a hat trick plus one.
“I feel like we looked around and actually saw our options and we were playing very simple,” Solis said.
Playing simple means doing the little things right. Harrington said her team had lost sight of some of the small details recently, so her main focus against Lamar was for the Lady Warriors to recommit to the simple approach.
“We’re just out there kicking and running and not thinking about soccer,” Harrington said of some recent issues with her team’s play. “We put our brains in the game today.”
Sports digest
Girls basketball
Arlington Martin suffered a heartbreaker in the area round of the playoffs last Thursday, losing 54-53 to Amarillo Tascosa in Vernon.
On Friday, Arlington Bowie took on El Paso Eastwood and Arlington Lamar faced El Paso Franklin, both games played in Midland. Lamar won 56-46, and Bowie won 54-40.
Arlington Seguin was knocked out by Mansfield Timberview, one of the top-ranked teams in the state, in the bi-district round last week.
See dfwvarsity.com for updated playoff pairings and results.
Boys basketball
Bowie, Martin and Seguin kick off the bi-district round of the playoffs beginning Monday, as the Vols face Keller Fossil Ridge at Coppell High School and the Warriors take on Keller Timber Creek at the same school. Martin goes at 6 p.m. and Bowie takes the court around 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Seguin faces off against Midlothian at 7:30 p.m. at South Grand Prairie High School.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
