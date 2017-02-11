Vetro Valentine's Glassblowing

Heat is applied to a glass heart to smooth it out during Flaming Cocktail Hot Date Night at Vetro Glassblowing Studio and Gallery Friday, February 10, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Clayton Sievers kisses his girlfriend Taylor Farmer as they wait their turn to work with a glassblower
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Glassblower Spencer Crouch works with Katie Slown as she creates her glass flower as her husband Cameron watches
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Flaming cocktails are served for guests
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Clayton Sievers and Taylor Farmer watch as glassblower Spencer Crouch creates the petals on a glass flower
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
A glassblower uses a tool to create the petals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Glassblower Spencer Crouch uses jacks to create a jack line which will allow the glass to be separated from the rod after the heart shape is created
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Some examples of flowers and hearts the couples can create during Flaming Cocktail Hot Date Night at Vetro Glassblowing Studio and Gallery
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com