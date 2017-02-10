Bowie surges to top of tough boys soccer district

Alistair Person’s impact against Arlington Lamar was most noticeable in the second half.
That’s when he scored two goals to help lift the first-place Arlington Bowie boys soccer team to an emphatic 4-2 road win Feb. 7 at Cravens Field.
But the senior forward’s more subtle influence on the game began long before two of the top teams in District 4-6A took the field. The National Honor Society member and Lafayette College signee sent a motivational text message to put his Volunteers teammates in a winning mindset.
“Before the game, I told everyone we need to take it serious,” Person said. “Way before the game, at the beginning of school, I sent everyone a text message telling them, ‘Start focusing now. If you believe, you can achieve. If we all work hard together, we can do it.’ And we did. We all had that mindset. We didn’t give up.”
- Bowie co-captain Alistair Person
Bowie’s never-give-up attitude was evident in recent 5-3 wins against rivals Arlington Martin and Arlington Sam Houston. The Vols, 4-1 in district before a Feb. 10 road matchup at Mansfield, lost to North Crowley on Jan. 31 but rebounded with a 4-1 win against Arlington followed by the victory against Lamar.
Person, first team all-district as a sophomore and junior, scored a hat trick against the Colts before tallying two more scores against the Vikings. “He’s a great player on and off the field,” said senior midfielder Oscar Calderon, who is a co-captain along with Person. “He’s always motivating us and pushing us to do better.”
Bowie’s improved steadily since fourth-year coach Brandon Voss took over the program, but the coach and his players weren’t satisfied with merely being a competitive team that played tenacious defense. They wanted to be the best.
“We’ve changed a lot these past four years,” Voss said. “It’s just an accumulation of all the things we’ve been trying. This is a tough district, one of the toughest districts, honestly, for soccer. We came out here committed and wanting to be on the map, wanting to be a part of something great.”
Bowie got off to a great start against Lamar. Roberto Lopez scored in the 15th minute for a 1-0 Vols lead. Carlos Flores answered for the Vikings. But Bowie pulled back ahead late in the first half on a shot from the corner by Brandon Sosa. Person gave Bowie some breathing room in the 48th minute. He punctuated his goal, which made it 3-1, by sliding across the turf in celebration. He scored again with just under 16 minutes to go for a 4-2 advantage.
“I think the most important one was the first one … to get everyone pumped up,” Person said of the first of his two goals. “2-1 is a dangerous lead.”
Bowie’s defense made sure Person’s goals were enough for the win. Person was particularly impressed by Calderon’s suffocating defense against Flores.
“The thing about Oscar is he plays with such a passion,” Person said. “When he goes against people and when people have the ball in front of him and try to take him on, he just has the mindset he’s going to take it from them and not let them get by him.”
The Vols are not going to let the opportunity this season presents get by them, Person said.
“We definitely live in the moment and enjoy every second of it. We work hard in practice, we’ve been working hard in previous seasons. We didn’t get the results we wanted last season or the season before. This season it’s really coming together for us.”
Sports digest
Girls basketball
The girls playoffs have arrived, and bi-district action begins on Monday.
The Arlington Bowie girls won district and will face Haltom in the first round. The game will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Burleson High School.
Second-place Arlington Lamar draws Keller Timber Creek. The bi-district game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland High School.
Arlington Martin, which finished in third place, is set to take on Weatherford at 7 p.m. Monday at Joshua High School.
Arlington Seguin will face Mansfield Timberview at 7 p.m. Monday at Kennedale High School.
See www.dfwvarsity.com and follow @dfw varsity on Twitter for updates and results.
Boys basketball
The Arlington ISD boys basketball teams wrap up their district season on Tuesday.
Martin defeated Arlington 50-41 on Friday, moving to 11-2 in district and maintain at least a share of the district lead. The Warriors have Lamar, which has been eliminated from playoff contention, at home in their 7:30 p.m. finale.
Bowie, the only other team from 4-6A to make the playoffs, will finish up against Fort Worth Paschal on the road at 7:30 p.m.
Arlington and Sam Houston finish with a 7:30 p.m. faceoff at Sam Houston.
Seguin hosts Granbury at 8 p.m. The Cougars defeated Burleson 52-42 on Friday to guarantee themselves at least a share of the district title.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
