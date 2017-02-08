Impact sophomore has Tigers’ future looking bright

The District 4-6A playoff race is tighter than ever, and the Mansfield boys basketball team is certainly holding its own.
The Tigers had won three of their last four games heading into Tuesday’s contest with Arlington Sam Houston, and with just two district games remaining, it looks like things could come down to the wire.
One of the reasons for the Tigers’ success this season has been the outstanding play of such senior leaders as Garrett Shaw and D.J. Whiteside.
But another reason has been the emergence of younger players who want to make sure they do their part to help Mansfield boys basketball get back to the postseason.
Enter Evan McCarthy, a sophomore shooting guard who has made a big impact on the court for the Tigers this season.
Coach Jason Speakes said that McCarthy has been a good boost for Mansfield this season and is the sort of player that every coach likes to have.
“Evan is the true definition of ‘gym rat,’” Speakes said. “He loves being in the gym working on his game. The results speak for themselves. He is by far our best 3-point shooter, making 38 percent of his attempts [69 makes in 30 games].
“In practice, he wins daily shooting competitions with ease. He’s also a 70-percent free-throw shooter. Evan is a great athlete, boasting the highest vertical jump of anyone in our program. His high point total was 24 points vs. [Fort Worth] Eastern Hills in December.”
McCarthy has been averaging 10 points for the Tigers this season, and Speakes said it is nice to know not only that McCarthy is competing at the level that he is, but also that he will have him through the 2019 season.
“Being a sophomore, I wasn’t sure what role Evan would assume this season,” Speakes said. “But it only took a week or so of game action for Evan to seize a starting spot. His offensive production was stellar from the outset, and for a little guy, his rebounding and defense have been solid throughout the season. His ball handling and decision making have exceeded expectations.
“I expect Evan to continue taking and making big shots down the stretch run of our season, and hopefully into the postseason,” Speakes said. “I’m the luckiest coach in town knowing that I’ll have the opportunity to coach him for another two years.”
Comments