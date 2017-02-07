New, taller Abram Street bridge over Johnson Creek opens

The new Abram Street Bridge over Johnson Creek has opened after an eight-month project that demolished the old bridge.
The bridge is about 9 feet taller than the former one, which should reduce road flooding during storms, according to the city.
Located east of Collins Street near Meadowbrook Park, the bridge was closed last May and replaced as part of the rebuilding of Abram Street from Cooper Street to the Grand Prairie city limit. The bridge reopened Friday.
The replacement, one of the final projects of the 2008 bond election, is part of the ongoing reconstruction of Abram between Collins and Stadium Drive. Completion is expected this August
The multi-year project is being funded by both the 2003 and 2008 bond elections and includes underground drainage and water-line improvements, adding landscaping and sidewalks on Abram between Collins Street and Texas 360.
The section between Texas 360 and Stadium Drive was finished last July, according to the city website.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
