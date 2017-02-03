Lady Colts find ways to grind out victory

It took a freshman forward and a lot of teamwork for the Arlington girls soccer team to stay undefeated in 4-6A.
Against Lamar on Jan. 31, freshman forward Caroline Pool scored midway through the first half. And thanks to a stout defensive effort, that one score was enough for a Lady Colts victory on a mild winter night. The 1-0 victory improved Arlington to 3-0 in district heading into its road matchup at Bowie on Friday night.
“Usually we’d just crumple and fall in the past,” senior forward Maya Nelson said. “This year, I think we really play off each other and play for each other. And we’re very close. So we want to win for each other.”
The Lady Colts didn’t crumple because of the play of experienced defenders such as senior Trisha Trantham. “I was definitely not bored today,” Trantham said.
“We’re probably the shortest team. We just have to outwork everyone, I guess.”
- Senior forward Maya Nelson
Trantham’s exciting night involved trying to slow down a Lady Vikings offense that had gotten five goals and an assist from Jordan Michie in their previous game. “We figured out the best way to play them,” Trantham said. “We kind of knew about the sophomores because we played them last year. And then some of the freshmen knew their freshmen. These are their strong points. So we tried to match that up the best we could.”
Nelson wasn’t thrilled with Arlington’s offensive output, but considering that many players were nursing injuries or getting over illness, it was a good night. “We played with a lot of heart,” Nelson said. “I think we just love each other that much and we played for each other.”
Pool did a lot to bolster her team’s energy and spirits. She received a through ball about 28 yards out, got in position and nailed the ensuing shot attempt. The freshman came close to netting a second goal early in the second half.
“She just bodied up and turned and took a shot,” Lady Colts coach Andrea Scott said. “She’s really, really good for a freshman. She’s really strong for a freshman. She just has composure on the ball.”
Pool, who is among the team leaders with five goals, credits teammates with pushing her to get stronger in the weight room and with helping her adjust to the physicality of varsity soccer. “They’re helping me adjust to bigger players and finding people,” Pool said.
Pool’s not the only Arlington player coming up big. Against Mansfield, the Lady Colts forged a 1-1 tie and then won in a shootout when goalkeeper Hannah Falks stopped the final three shots.
The Lady Colts aren’t asking any single player to carry the team. Instead, it’s up to every player to do her part when the moment arises.
“We’re probably the shortest team,” Nelson said. “We just have to outwork everyone, I guess.”
Sports digest
Girls basketball
CONFIRM W/ FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES BEFORE PUBLICATION
On Jan. 13, the Bowie girls basketball team defeated Lamar on its own court, 61-53.
In the Lady Vols’ next game, they downed Mansfield by 44 points. After that, they mowed down Fort Worth Paschal by an even 50. In fact, the Lady Vikings gave Bowie its second-toughest game of the entire district season — only the Jan. 31 48-42 game was closer.
Lamar gets a shot at both vengeance and a share of the district title on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings visit Bowie at 6 p.m.
Third-place Martin is in the playoffs, but should still face a little drama in its Tuesday finale. North Crowley is in fourth place and fighting for playoff seeding, as fourth-place teams face first-place teams in the first round of the postseason. The teams meet at 6 p.m. at Martin.
Seguin faces a tough finale Tuesday, visiting first-place Crowley at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars lost 50-47 to Cleburne on Friday and slipped to fourth place.
Boys basketball
Martin had been hanging onto a one-game advantage in the race for the District 4-6A title over North Crowley, and took care of Sam Houston on Friday night to move to 10-1 in district.
Bowie looks to claim the fourth seed as the only other Arlington team in the district to make the playoffs. Lamar, however, could sneak into the picture after defeating Mansfield on Friday. The Vikings face Bowie on Tuesday and have Fort Worth Paschal and Martin to close the season.
Seguin is tied for first place after defeating Cleburne on Friday.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
Comments