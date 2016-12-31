‘Jas makes us go,’ Lady Volunteers coach says

0:42 Crews recover car that went off bridge on Loop 820 Pause

1:21 Chef Virginia Dalbeck makes restaurant's signature Pig pizza

1:27 Tokyo Cafe chef Kevin Martinez shows off his tattoos

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

0:28 Weatherford officer, suspect wounded during struggle outside restaurant

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:27 Dunbar ousted by Lewisville in FWISD semifinal

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale