‘Jas makes us go,’ Lady Volunteers coach says

The Arlington Bowie girls basketball team’s comfortable lead had dwindled to four points late in its opening round matchup against Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber in the opening round of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational.
But when Jasmyne Robinson reentered the game, the Lady Volunteers offense found another gear. The junior guard checked in midway through the fourth quarter and engineered a quick 8-1 run. She collected her own miss and stuck a jumper to boost the lead to six.
The next time down, she grabbed another offensive rebound to keep the possession alive and set up a teammate for an open shot. She capped off the scoring barrage by sticking two free throws. Bowie’s lead was never in doubt from there.
“I was trying to get my team back to a bigger lead so we wouldn’t be at the end of the game trying to rush shots,” Robinson said.
Robinson’s late heroics against Har-Ber in that holiday tournament game were reminiscent of the type of performances that led her to be selected the District 4-6A most valuable player last season when she was just a sophomore.
“When she has the ball in her hand, you have to make your decision and pick your poison.”
- Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber coach Jaime Green, on Bowie guard Jasmyne Robinson
“Jas makes us go,” Bowie coach Kelly Carruthers said. “We got the ball moving and we all crashed the boards.”
Robinson, who scores more than 18 points per game, handled the point guard duties last season but gets to spend more time on the wing this year thanks to the support of skilled ball-handlers Cierra Morris and Malay McQueen. “They just work really well together,” Carruthers said of her guard rotation.
Having other players who can handle the ball helps free Robinson up to take big shots. Still, Robinson doesn’t have to score in bunches to impact the game. She takes pride in passing out to a teammate for an open look. When her team scores, she’s not worried about who gets the credit.
“This year I’m trusting my teammates more,” Robinson said. “If I see they’re open, I’ll get it to them.”
Robinson and her Bowie teammates are scoring in bunches in district play. Headed into Tuesday’s game against Sam Houston, the Lady Vols were 3-0 in 4-6A play, having beaten their opponents by double digits in each game.
Har-Ber coach Jaime Green is not surprised by Bowie’s success. “A very good player, very good team, very well-coached team,” Green said.
The “very good player” she referenced was Robinson. Guarding her presents a dilemma with no right answer. “She’s a go-to player. She’s a special player,” Green said. “When she has the ball in her hand, you have to make your decision and pick your poison. Are you going to sag and she hits the three, or are you going to get up [on her] and she takes you off the dribble?”
No matter what strategy an opponent employs, Robinson seems to be able to make the right play at the right time. “She made plays when they needed them,” Green said.
Sports digest
Boys basketball
Seguin gets district action started after the holiday break with a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match at Everman. Seguin enters the game 1-0 in district after a lopsided 77-28 victory over Joshua in mid-December.
Bowie hosts Sam Houston at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Lamar hosting North Crowley, Arlington at Mansfield and Martin at Fort Worth Paschal at the same time.
Seguin is back home Friday, hosting Burleson Centennial at 6:30 p.m. Bowie visits North Crowley at 7 p.m., Arlington hosts Lamar at 7:30 p.m. and Martin hosts Mansfield at the same time.
Girls basketball
The girls resume district competition starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when Arlington visits Mansfield, Martin visits Paschal and Bowie hosts Sam Houston. Seguin has a late game as it visits Everman at 8 p.m.
Friday’s 6A games, all at 6 p.m., feature Arlington hosting Lamar, Martin hosting Mansfield, Bowie visiting North Crowley and Sam Houston visiting Paschal. Seguin hosts Burleson Centennial at 8 p.m.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
