Arlington residents encouraged to recycle leaves, not trash them

Although it may be easier to put raked leaves with garbage, the city of Arlington encourages residents to recycle their leaves through Jan. 1.
The leaf-recycling program, which started in 2002, gives resident the option of dropping off their leaves at one of four locations throughout Arlington, keeping them out of the waste stream and improving the environment, said Jennifer Shaver, Arlington Public Works and Transportation environmental programs coordinator.
Drop off locations
- UTA Baseball parking lot near Mitchell and Fielder —1400 Maverick, Arlington, TX 76013
- Bowman Springs Park — 7003 W Poly Webb Road, Arlington, TX 76016
- S.J. Stovall Park — 2800 W Sublett Road, Arlington, TX 76001
- Arlington Landfill — 800 Mosier Valley Road, Euless, TX 76040
Last year, Arlington residents recycled more than 207 tons of leaves during the program’s run, Shaver said. Leaves collected are made into mulch at the landfill’s mulching operation.
Recycling leaves reduces landfill waste and methane gasses that are produced during anaerobic, without air, rotting, Shaver said. Improper leaf disposal such as blowing them into streets can also clog storm sewer drains, she said.
Residents may still place bagged leaves on the curb with regular garbage, but they will not be recycled and will become part of the waste stream, Shaver said.
Alternatively, residents are also encouraged to attend one of two monthly backyard compost classes to learn how to compost leaves or simply mow over them and mulch them back into the soil, which provides beneficial carbon for the yard.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
Comments