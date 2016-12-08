Arlington Citizen-Journal

December 8, 2016 9:38 AM

Suspects distracted owner, took $20,000 in jewelry in Arlington

By Azia Branson

ARLINGTON

Police need information on the identities of two women suspected of taking nearly $20,000 from a jewelry store in southeast Arlington last month.

On Nov. 20, the women flashed a stack of cash and asked to look at expensive jewelry at Ngoc-Nhi jewelry store at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway, police said.

While one woman was distracting the owner, the other took nearly $20,000 in jewelry.

Police said they believe the women are of Romanian descent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Belauskas at 817-459-5811.

