Suspects distracted owner, took $20,000 in jewelry in Arlington

Police need information on the identities of two women suspected of taking nearly $20,000 from a jewelry store in southeast Arlington last month.
On Nov. 20, the women flashed a stack of cash and asked to look at expensive jewelry at Ngoc-Nhi jewelry store at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway, police said.
While one woman was distracting the owner, the other took nearly $20,000 in jewelry.
Police said they believe the women are of Romanian descent.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Belauskas at 817-459-5811.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
