Dude! Arlington police welcome new K9

Meet Arlington’s newest K9 officer.
The 20-month-old Belgian Malinois named Dude started K9 kindergarten last week with handler Vince Ramsour, and the two will train over the next couple months.
The department’s Facebook page thanks Tarrant County Blue for the donation.
Dude will join Finn, Blue and Hank on the force’s K9 division.
He’ll also replace Mojo who was “overcome by heat” while looking for a felony shooting suspect and died in July.
Mojo started working for the department in June 2010.
He was the 33rd K9 officer to die this year nationwide with 11 of the deaths being related to heat exhaustion, according to Officer Down Memorial Page.
