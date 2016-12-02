Lady Colts wrestler seeking ‘redemption’ at next state meet

Asia Ray couldn’t wrestle. So she set a school record in another sport.
The Arlington High senior injured her collarbone at the 2016 state wrestling meet. The injury forced the then-junior to settle for a fourth-place finish at the same state wrestling competition she had won as a sophomore. And it forced Ray to spend three months away from the wrestling mat.
Late in the spring, at the urging of wrestling coach Dan Provence, Ray took up track. And in her short time in the sport, Ray set the girls school record in the 400 meters with a time of 58.85 seconds. Her track performance earned her fourth place in district and qualified her for the regional meet. Not bad for a sport she was just competing in to pass the time.
“Whenever I see somebody running, I feel like I have to beat them, so I run harder,” Ray said.
These days, Ray’s back on the mat and focused on putting a stranglehold on a second state championship trophy. She’s off to a 5-0 start, including a top finish in the Lady Colts’ recent home meet.
“Because I lost [at state] last year, I feel like I have to redeem myself,” Ray said.
Even if she was going for a third straight state tile, Ray’s approach wouldn’t change. “I’m just a competitor,” the 98-pound Ray said. “I like to win anyway.”
Provence saw that competitive fire in Ray when she was just an 88-pound freshman. He convinced her to join the team and, despite being green in the sport, she compiled a 26-10 record that first season.
“In the early days, she was raw and almost every loss was due to a technical error — not lack of trying,” Provence said. “It’s just her inexperience would catch up with her.”
Ray followed up her freshman season with a dominant showing as a sophomore. She went 39-0 and won the 95-pound state title. Ray credits mentor and former teammate Jill Blanchard, who is now wrestling at MacMurray College in Illinois, with constantly pushing her to improve.
“When I see her working hard, I feel like I have to work hard,” Ray said. “I’m a really competitive person.”
Provence has another description for Ray. “She’s sassy,” Provence said.
And she’s also one of the hardest workers Provence said he’s ever coached. In addition to her wrestling prowess, Ray maintains a 3.5 grade-point average and works the closing shift at a local Sonic Drive-In three nights a week.
“When you ask her to do something, she’s going to do it,” the coach said. “She’s going to make good grades. I asked her to do that. If I ask her to do 100 pushups, she’ll do 100 before she stops. She’s that kind of person.”
Ray’s also tough in face of adversity. She won her first 37 matches of her junior season. But Ray injured her collarbone during a state semifinal loss to a competitor from San Antonio. Ray won’t blame the loss on the injury, however.
“What cost me, I believe, was just being nervous about the matchup,” Ray said. “So now I’m trying to work on my confidence, knowing that I’m good enough to beat a lot of these girls.”
Ray still had a chance to finish third at state and won her first match the next day — despite being only able to wrestle with one arm. But her coach made her stop wrestling during the third-place match after the pain became unbearable.
“I guess I kind of screamed out, and he stopped it,” Ray said.
The pain subsided and, following that brief foray into track, Ray was back to wrestling by summer. She finished third in a national freestyle competition — four spots ahead of the wrestler she lost to in the state semifinals. Freestyle, which is the type done in the Olympics and in collegiate womens wrestling, probably suits Ray better than the folk style used in Texas high school wrestling.
“She’s going to be a much better college wrestler,” Provence said.
And that’s not a knock on her performance in high school wrestling. Ray and numerous Arlington High teammates are favored to make it back to state this season.
Fellow senior Naara Gonzalez finished fourth at state in her weight class as a junior and has made it to state three times so far. Junior Ariel Rocha and senior Victoria Nnazoba have each made it to state twice.
“We push each other,” Nnazoba said. “It’s not like someone’s better than someone else. We’re all together.”
Ray enjoys having elite wrestlers on her own team. After all, the senior seems to thrive on competition and difficult challenges.
“If I want to be the best, I have to work hard,” Ray said. “It’s always something more that I can do. I can’t be sad that I lost [as a junior]. There’s always something more that I can do. I’m not going to make excuses anymore.”
Sports digest
Boys basketball
Seguin has just one non-district game to tune up left before it will start district competition, and it will be no cakewalk.
The Cougars head to Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday to take on an Eagles team that reached the regional semifinals last season. That’s one round deeper than Seguin made it in 2015-2016. However, Seguin won both meetings last season, when the teams were in the same district.
Bowie will be taking part in the Fort Bend ISD Tournament beginning Thursday. Over the same time span, Lamar and Sam Houston will play the Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament. Martin will take the rest of the week off after facing Southlake Carroll on Tuesday and will resume play Dec. 13 facing Frisco Liberty. Arlington will host Fort Worth Polytechnic at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Girls basketball
Seguin and Sam Houston will be participating in the Aledo Ladycat Hoops Club Tournament Thursday-Saturday. Lamar will host Lake Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Martin will be off, resuming play Dec. 13 at Arlington, which also has no tournament this weekend.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
