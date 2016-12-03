Arlington Interlochen’s drive-thru holiday lights viewing begins Dec. 16

Lights, Santa, tradition.
The Interlochen Christmas Lights will shine in northwest Arlington from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 16 through Christmas Day, said Ralph Sobel, Interlochen Homeowners Association president.
When cars enter the 41st annual free event on Westwood Drive, the route through the subdivision will have about 200 decorated homes on display, with some vying for the coveted Griswold Award, Sobel said.
“It may be hard to believe but there is relatively little organization and almost no rules,” said Sobel, who has been a resident for 20 years. “Everyone does their thing and it all just comes organically together.”
Sobel said about 100,000 visitors are expected over the event’s 10-night run through Interlochen as well as houses in Millbrook and Waterways.
Ten of those homeowners have decorated for all 41 years, Sobel said.
The city of Arlington is providing overtime funding for traffic control by the Arlington Police Department, Sobel said.
“The professionalism of the Arlington police, the patience of the visitors and the spirit of the neighborhood is amazing,” Sobel said.
Ten decorating awards, which range from Best Theme, Best New Resident, People’s Choice and, of course, the Griswold Award for most over-the-top lighting, will be presented on Dec. 17.
“Lots of individual homes are spectacular, but the sum of all the homes is greater than any individual part,” Sobel said.
The Interlochen Christmas Lights began in 1976 when Carole and Bob Findlay encouraged neighbors to decorate their homes to call attention to the brand-new subdivision in a former swamp, Sobel said in a letter sent to homeowners.
In 2014, the event was voted “Texas Best” by fans of the Texas Country Reporter TV show, Sobel said.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
