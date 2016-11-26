Lady Cougars playing taller than they are

Darnesha Ferguson isn’t your average center. The 5-foot-6 senior on the Arlington Seguin girls basketball team is noticeably undersized for her position, but the prolific scorer doesn’t play small.
“I like to talk big and get into to people’s heads,” Ferguson said.
She performed big in a recent road win at crosstown opponent Lamar. The senior scored a game-high 19 points as the Lady Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 70-49 non-district victory.
“It feels pretty good, because everybody keeps doubting our team because we don’t have the height,” Ferguson said. “Because we lost all of our seniors last year and we’re not as good this year — or not supposed to be. Us winning the second game [of the season] shows people we’re actually better than what they think we are.”
Ferguson isn’t the only undersized Seguin player. The team boasts no player taller than 5-foot-8. But the Lady Cougars, who return six lettermen from last season’s squad, overcome their height limitations with a press defense that forces teams into turnovers and rushed shots. And the players rebound well for their size by focusing on blocking out and gaining position.
“We’re small, but luckily everybody knows the system,” Seguin coach Courtney Phillips said. “They buy into the system.”
On offense, the team features no shortage of playmakers. Point guard Timia Jefferson is getting up to speed after being slowed by an injury in the weeks leading up to the start of the season. And Jefferson has a big-time player to pass to in Ferguson, who led the team in scoring the first two games of the season.
“Really it’s just to score,” Ferguson said of her mindset on the court. “I don’t think about anything else. I’m not a dribbler. So, the strong suit I have is scoring and driving.”
Ferguson’s offensive strengths were on full display against Lamar. The Lady Cougars, who compete at the 5A level, lost to the 6A Lady Vikings the last time the two teams played in the regular season in 2015. But this time, they broke open a close game by outscoring Lamar 28-11 in the fourth quarter.
“This was kind of redemption for us,” Phillips said. “Any time you go up against an Arlington ISD school there’s a pride factor there.”
Lamar stayed even with Seguin throughout the first half. But missed shots and errant free throws — the Lady Vikings missed 23 foul shots in the game — proved costly. “You won’t win many games when you miss 23 free throws,” Lamar coach Errin Levels said.
If Lamar’s foul shooting improves, Destiny Thurman and company should win a lot of games. Thurman, a junior guard in her third year on varsity, scored a team-high 17 against Seguin.
“She’s got one of the highest IQs on the team in terms of intellect and basketball IQ,” Levels said of Thurman. “And she’s just a really good basketball player.”
Sports digest
Bowie football
Working on Thanksgiving is the goal of every high school football program, and Bowie had practice last Thursday in preparation for its regional-round playoff game against Duncanville.
The game was played after the press deadline. See dfwvarsity.com or follow @dfwvarsity on Twitter for results, and visit bit.ly/2fipYiZ to see a video about how Volunteers coach Danny DeArman and his father prepared 15 turkeys for the players’ Thanksgiving dinner after practice.
Basketball
The Lamar and Martin boys teams will be taking part in the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Barbecue Classic tournament starting Friday. Martin faces Round Rock at noon, to be played at Mansfield Summit, and Lamar begins with Amarillo, 3 p.m. at Mansfield Legacy.
The Arlington, Sam Houston, Seguin and Bowie boys will be playing in the the Arlington ISD Classic, starting Friday.
For the girls, Arlington, Lamar and Martin will be competing in the AISD Classic beginning Friday, while Sam Houston and Seguin will be competing in the Kennedale Varsity Tournament at Kennedale High this weekend.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
