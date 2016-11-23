Why Arlington golf course wants leftover grease from Thanksgiving cooking

While people fill up on leftovers after Thanksgiving, one city golf course can benefit from the leftover cooking oil and grease used to cook the feast.
Rather than pouring cooking oil and grease down the drain, the city’s Grease for Greens campaign gives residents the opportunity to recycle it for biodiesel. A collection event is from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Tierra Verde Golf Club in south Arlington.
If someone has more than 5 gallons, it can be picked up from their house next week, said Joe Gildersleeve, Arlington Water Utilities water resource services manager.
The program, which is sponsored by the city’s parks and water departments, is meant to help decrease the number of sewer overflows caused by improper disposal of cooking oil and grease, Gildersleeve said.
“The grease, along with solids and everything else from the wastewater, starts to build up like a plaque in your arteries,” Gildersleeve said. “Eventually, it will start to constrict that flow, and when that happens it could escape one of our sewer manholes.”
Once the grease is dropped off, Tierra Verde equipment manager Larry Ramsey puts on his safety equipment and converts it to biodiesel for the club’s lawnmowers and vehicles. He can make about 30 gallons per batch.
The club bought the conversion equipment and hardware in 2008 using a grant for about $7,000 from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, said Mark Claburn, golf operations superintendent.
The equipment saves the club about $3,000 a year depending on fuel costs, Claburn said.
“Golf courses get a bad rap environmentally, but we are always saying ‘What can we do with less?’ ” Claburn said.
“We are wanting to be the best stewards of the resources that we possibly can be.”
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
Comments