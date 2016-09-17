Maturation of QB has Arlington Bowie perfect as district begins

In Arlington Bowie’s final nondistrict football game, senior quarterback Donoven Davenport used his feet to help rally the Vols from a 17-point halftime deficit against North Mesquite.
He rushed for 109 yards and touchdowns in a 35-30 come-from-behind victory. That performance left no doubt that the dual-threat QB can still tuck the ball and run for it when he needs to. But unlike his junior season, Davenport no longer has a case of happy feet.
“I’m comfortable in the pocket,” said Davenport, who has passed for 536 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards and three scores. “Last year, I got antsy pants and probably left the pocket when I didn’t need to. I can stay in the pocket and read the field and go where I need to go.”
Davenport’s improved passing and pocket awareness have helped Bowie to a 3-0 record. The Vols, who are the only unbeaten team in Arlington, open district play Friday against rival Martin. The Vols are heading into that game with sky-high confidence in their quarterback and in their potential to be the best team in 4-6A.
“There’s a lot of opportunities,” said senior receiver Braydon Johnson, who leads the Vols with three TD catches. “He’s throwing way better, making better reads. I’m very confident in him. … I feel like if we use all our talent, I don’t think anybody can compete with us.”
Bowie may have tons of talent, but the Vols haven’t fully tapped their potential yet. Bowie coach Danny DeArman has seen his team trail at halftime in two of three games. Being behind early, the coach said, has been the result of players on both sides of the ball trying to do too much and not executing their basic assignments.
“The close games were all by mistakes,” Davenport said. “We just made mental mistakes. It’s mistakes we can learn from. I know we’ve learned from a lot.”
DeArman’s been impressed with how much his QB has learned. “Where he was and where he is now is night and day,” the coach said.
But Davenport’s not a finished product just yet. “There’s some times he takes some shots on a deep ball where we’re overthrowing it by 2 yards,” DeArman said. “It’s close, but we’re not there yet. But he’s improving every time out.”
Davenport’s receivers are benefiting from his steady progress. Five different players have hauled in TD grabs through three games. Senior receiver Kobe Daniels, who had two touchdown receptions, doesn’t have to plead for the ball. Davenport’s been adept at finding receivers breaking free downfield.
“If we get open, we don’t have to put our hand up,” Daniels said. “He’s seeing the open guy.”
He spotted Daniels in a key moment already this season. Daniels’ 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter helped Bowie hold off Flower Mound Marcus in the season opener. “He’s taking his time in the pocket,” Daniels said. “He’s looking for open receivers. He’s spreading the ball more.”
He’s also handling the pressure situations with poise. Davenport led Bowie to four touchdowns in the second half against North Mesquite to overcome a 24-7 deficit. Davenport, who led the Vols back from a 20-point deficit to beat Arlington last season, leaned on his experience to figure what to do when the chips were down.
“As a senior, I’ve been there before,” Davenport said. “I know what to do. I know how to keep my team up and tell them don’t quit.”
Sports digest
Football
The Arlington Class 6A teams are out of their bye week, and Lamar and Sam Houston get started with district first, meeting at Wilemon at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Arlington opens district traveling to North Crowley at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Colts will look to get off to a good start facing a team that went 0-3 in nondistrict and 3-7 last season.
The game of the week has to be Martin hosting Bowie at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The 3-0 Vols have defeated the likes of Flower Mound Marcus, Grand Prairie and North Mesquite, all in close games. Martin, the traditional district champ, has struggled at 1-2 but has also faced top programs.
Seguin (2-1) will host Joshua at Wilemon, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Volleyball
Arlington will travel to Fort Worth Paschal at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a game that should be a tough contest between teams that have had hot starts to district play. Bowie will visit another top team in Lamar at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Martin will be at North Crowley at the same time, Sam Houston will host Mansfield at 6:30 p.m., and Seguin will host Joshua at 5:30 p.m.
Stephen English: senglish@star-telegram.com, @sbenglish74
