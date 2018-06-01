Early voting starts Monday for municipal and school board runoff elections.
Voting starts Monday for city, school board runoff elections

By Elizabeth Campbell

June 01, 2018 11:01 AM

Early voting starts Monday for municipal and school board election runoffs in Tarrant County.

The runoffs stem from the May 5 election in races where no candidate received more than half of the vote. In those races, the top two vote-getters head to a runoff.

Early voting ends June 12. Election day is June 16.

Here are the runoffs:

Dalworthington Gardens Alderman Place 2: Horace E. Riley, Guy B. Snodgrass.

Forest Hill City Council Place 3: Michielle Benson, Gerald Joubert.

Hurst City Council Place 7: Cindy Shepard, Howart Shotwell.

Keller City Council Place 2: Sean M. Hicks, Vandolyn Roszell

Saginaw City Council Place 4: Charlie Tucker, Chris Carter

Grapevine-Colleyville school board: Becky St. John, Amy Putnam

