Voting starts Monday for city, school board runoff elections

Early voting starts Monday for municipal and school board election runoffs in Tarrant County.
The runoffs stem from the May 5 election in races where no candidate received more than half of the vote. In those races, the top two vote-getters head to a runoff.
Early voting ends June 12. Election day is June 16.
Here are the runoffs:
Dalworthington Gardens Alderman Place 2: Horace E. Riley, Guy B. Snodgrass.
Forest Hill City Council Place 3: Michielle Benson, Gerald Joubert.
Hurst City Council Place 7: Cindy Shepard, Howart Shotwell.
Keller City Council Place 2: Sean M. Hicks, Vandolyn Roszell
Saginaw City Council Place 4: Charlie Tucker, Chris Carter
Grapevine-Colleyville school board: Becky St. John, Amy Putnam
Comments