Two Granbury High School students drown while swimming near Glen Rose

Authorities in Hood County say two Granbury High School students drowned while swimming on Monday.
In a press release, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds stated that the incident was not school-related and the two teens apparently drowned while swimming in a lake near Glen Rose.
Deeds said the drownings occurred at Wheeler Branch Reservoir in neighboring Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth.
He said the students’ names will be released upon consent of family members.
Granbury High school made counselors, administrators and ministers available for students through early evening on Monday and again beginning on Tuesday morning.
Granbury school district officials mourned the students' deaths in a Facebook post.
A Texas game warden assisted in the incident and stated that the two teens were airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The Hood County Sheriff's Office plans to release more details about the drownings on Tuesday.
