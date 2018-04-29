City officials in Watauga announced that City Council member Hal Gerhardt, 77, unexpectedly passed away.
Watauga City Council member, Air Force veteran Hal Gerhardt dies at 77

Watauga City Council member Hal Gerhardt has died at age 77, according to a statement released by the city Sunday morning.

"His upbeat personality and zest for life was contagious and will be greatly missed. Please keep Council Member Gerhardt and his family in your prayers," the statement said on the city's website.

Gerhardt was elected to serve on the Watauga City Council in May 2015. He was a resident of Watauga since July 1997 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Gerhardt retired after 21 years with the Laborers International Union.

He had volunteered with the City of Watauga Municipal Court since 2012 before being elected to the council. He had also served on the Charter Review Commission.

