Fort Worth man who was shot by his wife is in jail, faces family violence charge

A man who Fort Worth police say was shot by his wife after an argument over their tax return has been jailed and faces charges of continuous family violence, according to police records.
Gregory Wayne Flanders, 57, of Fort Worth is in Tarrant County Jail after being arrested and booked on Thursday, according to the jail inmates roster.
Police say he attacked his wife during an argument Thursday morning; however, the charge indicates that he's accused of committing more than one act of family violence in the past year, according to the Texas Penal Code.
His wife endured violence which was witnessed by relatives, said several family members interviewed at the scene of the incident on Thursday.
The altercation happened at the Emerald Hills Apartments in the Las Vegas Trail area.
