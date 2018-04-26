Local

She uses little boys to help her steal iPhones in stores, Fort Worth police say

By Stephen English

Police are on the lookout for a woman who they say is using two boys to help her steal iPhones from Dallas-Fort Worth area AT&T stores.

The unidentified woman provides a distraction while the boys, described as being between the ages of 8 and 10, steal phones from display cases, Fort Worth police said via Twitter.

"What is this world coming to?" police said on Twitter. "This female suspect is part of an organized group." They say there could be 10 or more people engaging in coordinated theft.

Several stores have reported women, accompanied by children, using the same scheme to steal phones, police said, including on April 12 at the AT&T store at 2821 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth.

The woman was identified as a "Traveller" by store employees and is described as standing between 5-1 and 5-5, police say.

They ask anyone who recognizes her to call 817-392-4712.

Broad-daylight package theft in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are looking for a man they suspect stole a package from a home in northwest Fort Worth on April 10. The suspect was captured on video which police released to social media, asking the public for help.

Do you know these women seen stealing purses in Arlington?

The Arlington police are looking for two women caught on surveillance video stealing purses on the 4200 block of South Cooper Street. If you have any information, call Det. Wilson at 817-459-6080.

Do you know these theft suspects?

Fort Worth police are seeking information on this young man and woman who are suspected of stealing students' backpacks from a locker room at Chisholm Trail High School, then stealing one student's car.

