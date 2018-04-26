She uses little boys to help her steal iPhones in stores, Fort Worth police say

Police are on the lookout for a woman who they say is using two boys to help her steal iPhones from Dallas-Fort Worth area AT&T stores.
The unidentified woman provides a distraction while the boys, described as being between the ages of 8 and 10, steal phones from display cases, Fort Worth police said via Twitter.
"What is this world coming to?" police said on Twitter. "This female suspect is part of an organized group." They say there could be 10 or more people engaging in coordinated theft.
Several stores have reported women, accompanied by children, using the same scheme to steal phones, police said, including on April 12 at the AT&T store at 2821 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth.
The woman was identified as a "Traveller" by store employees and is described as standing between 5-1 and 5-5, police say.
They ask anyone who recognizes her to call 817-392-4712.
