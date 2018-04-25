Tickets selling fast to see VP Mike Pence talk to the NRA in Dallas May 4

The chance to see Vice President Mike Pence speak to National Rifle Association members next month during the group's annual convention in Dallas is proving to be a hot ticket.

Already, premiere seats are sold out to see Pence speak to the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum May 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center arena in Dallas.

But there are still general admission seats, at a cost of $10 each, available to hear the vice president, according to the NRA ticket site.

This convention, and Pence's appearance, comes as gun control remains a hot topic across the country, particularly since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, prompted nationwide protests and marches calling for stricter laws.

"It's an honor to have Vice President Pence address our members in Dallas," said Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA-ILA. "He is a lifetime supporter of the Second Amendment and he has a long a record of fighting to defend our freedoms.

"Now more than ever we need principled people in public office who will fight to defend the Constitution."

President Donald Trump, who spoke at last year's NRA convention in Atlanta, has been a strong supporter of gun rights. He even told the powerful association last year: "You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you."

The NRA is hosting its 2018 annual meeting May 3-6 at the convention center in Dallas.

The portion where Pence will speak runs from noon to 3 p.m. May 4. Other speakers expected include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Earlier this year, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway suggested that the association, which is expected to draw more than 80,000 people this year, move its convention out of Dallas — and said that the group would be "met with opposition" if they don't.

