Police officers wait outside at the entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas Tuesday. Two Dallas policemen were shot at a nearby Home Depot.
Police officers wait outside at the entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas Tuesday. Two Dallas policemen were shot at a nearby Home Depot. Louis DeLuca Dallas Morning News
Police officers wait outside at the entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas Tuesday. Two Dallas policemen were shot at a nearby Home Depot. Louis DeLuca Dallas Morning News

Local

Fund set up to help Dallas police officers wounded, killed in Home Depot shooting

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 25, 2018 10:07 AM

Dallas

Those wishing to help a Dallas police officer wounded and another killed in a shooting Tuesday at a Home Depot in north Dallas can donate to a fund established by the Assist the Officer Foundation of Dallas.

Police say Officer Crystal Almeida is in critical condition. Officer Rogelio Santander, who served for three years in the Northeast Division with Almeida, died, according to multiple media reports.

A civilian loss-prevention officer was also critically wounded.

Armando Juarez, 29, was arrested in connection with the shooting and faced charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and previous felony theft warrants as of Wednesday morning.

Two Dallas police officers were shot and are critically wounded after a shooting at a Dallas Home Depot on April 24, 2018. Watch police cruisers and armored vehicles make their way to the scene. Courtesy of Matt Howerton/WFAA

The Dallas Police Department reported that officers were searching for a stolen vehicle in Balch Springs on Sunday, Jan. 28, when they stumbled upon a illegal cockfight in an abandon building. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  