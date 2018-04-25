Fund set up to help Dallas police officers wounded, killed in Home Depot shooting

Those wishing to help a Dallas police officer wounded and another killed in a shooting Tuesday at a Home Depot in north Dallas can donate to a fund established by the Assist the Officer Foundation of Dallas.
Police say Officer Crystal Almeida is in critical condition. Officer Rogelio Santander, who served for three years in the Northeast Division with Almeida, died, according to multiple media reports.
A civilian loss-prevention officer was also critically wounded.
Armando Juarez, 29, was arrested in connection with the shooting and faced charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and previous felony theft warrants as of Wednesday morning.
